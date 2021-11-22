Lab-on-a-chip Market Study Report Based on Trend , Top Key Vendor , Size , Future Growth , Trend And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

The global lab-on-a-chip market is gaining traction due to increased investment in research & development in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and personalized medicine. Furthermore, several microfluidic device companies are entering into partnerships or collaborations to develop more innovative lab-on-a-chip applications, which is fueling growth of the market. Advancements in technology and research in miniaturization of LOC will further drive market growth in future.

Lab-on-a-chip-based devices are the integration of several disciplines and miniaturization of laboratory procedures. These devices are branching out into additional aspects of healthcare such as stem cell, drug delivery, synthetic biology, and environmental monitoring owing to high level of integration required to develop LOC devices. Chronic diseases are on the rise globally. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and changes in societal behavior are other factors leading to a steady increase in common and expensive long-term health problems. Adoption of lab-on-a-chip in the diagnosis of chronic diseases and infections are other major factors driving growth of the lab-on-a-chip market.

Scope of the report : Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2028 . All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Key Companies in the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare, Abaxis Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Flow Imaging Microscopy research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

RD Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Microfluidics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostic Labs

Hospitals

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

