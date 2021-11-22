New Study from Strategy Highlights a $147,464 Million Global Market for Medical Implant by 2027

Medical Implant Market

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population are the major driving forces of the global medical implants market

Medical Implant Market By Product Type (Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Spinal Implant, Neurostimulators, Ophthalmic Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants, and Breast Implants)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Implant Market By Product Type (Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Spinal Implant, Neurostimulators, Ophthalmic Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants, and Breast Implants) and Biomaterial Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, and Natural Biomaterials): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Medical implant is a medical device used to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. The medical implant market has gained prominence in the recent years, owing to increase in geriatric population, rapid technological advancements, alarming rise in incidence of chronic diseases, increase in adoption of advanced medical implant, and surge in awareness about the benefits & availability of these devices. Alternatively, high cost of medical implant and limited insurance coverage are the key factors impeding the market growth. The medical implant market has gained maturity especially in developed region; however, increase in awareness regarding implants supplements is expected to market growth in emerging economies.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Medtronic Plc.

Johnson and Johnson

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

LivaNova PLC

Globus Medical, Inc

NuVasive, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Conmed Corporation

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

1) The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Medical Implant Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2) It offers Medical Implant Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

3) A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

4) The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Medical Implant Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.2.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.3.Research methodology

1.3.1.Primary research

1.3.2.Secondary research

1.3.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Top player positioning

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Key forces shaping medical implant industry/market

3.1.Market dynamics

3.1.1.Drivers

3.1.1.1.Growing elderly population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases

3.1.1.2.Technological advancements in the field of medical implant

3.1.1.3.Global rise in acceptance of medical implant

3.1.1.4.Improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries

3.1.1.5.Rising number of FDA approvals for performing clinical trials to benefit the market

3.1.2.Restraint

3.1.2.1.High cost of treatment associated with medical implant

3.1.2.2.Stringent approval process as these are highly specialized devices

3.1.3.Opportunity

3.1.3.1.Huge market opportunities in the APAC region and developing countries

3.1.3.2.Increasing awareness amongst patients and increasing preference for a better quality of life

3.1.3.3.Increase in development of minimally invasive and non-surgical procedures

3.1.4.Impact Analysis

3.1.COVID-19 impact on the medical implant market

