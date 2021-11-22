Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% to Reach $9,707.1 Million by 2030
Rise in construction activities across the globe and increase in demand for high appealing designs for buildings are expected to fuel the market growth.
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aluminum cladding panels are used as coverings on the exterior of buildings to enhance its appearance. These panels are made up of aluminum and are used as coverings or coatings in the buildings to protect them from external damage. Aluminum cladding panels are widely used in modern buildings with different architectural designs to provide better appearance to the buildings along with the environmental protection. The demand for these materials in cladding panels is on an increase as the aluminum panels provide good fire resistance.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aluminum cladding panels Market by type, size, application, sales and end user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global aluminum cladding panels market size was valued at $5,847.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9,707.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.
The commonly observed types of aluminum cladding panels based on thickness are 3 mm, 4 mm, and 6 mm. The market is analyzed with respect to different end users provided, such as residential and non-residential. The market is mainly driven by economic growth, and development in residential, & commercial construction sectors across the globe. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the growth of the aluminum cladding panels.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
COVID-19 has already affected the sales of aluminum cladding panels in the last quarter of 2020 and is likely to cause a negative impact on the market growth throughout the year. The major demand for aluminum cladding panels was previously badly affected by the spread of coronavirus; thereby, halting the demand for aluminum cladding panels. Further, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in completing the installation of aluminum cladding panels in new residential and commercial buildings.
