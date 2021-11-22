Dentist Near Pukekohe Updates Invisalign, ClearCorrect, Smilezy Clear Aligners

Auckland Family Dental Drury (09) 294 7761 updated its clear aligner orthodontic treatments for patients in Pukekohe, Karaka, Papakura, Takaniini to include Invisalign, ClearCorrect, Smilezy for those with underbite, overbite, crossbite, gaps, crooked teeth etc

A leading dentist, Auckland Family Dental Drury Pukekohe announced the launch of a new range of clear aligner solutions for patients looking to transform their smile discreetly. Invisalign, ClearCorrect and Smilezy are now available to atients of all ages as seen here https://nz.finance.yahoo.com/news/newmarket-parnell-orthodontics-dentist-updates-033700256.html

The practice is conveniently located at 217 Great South Road, Drury 2113. Click here for directions from Pukekohe, Papakura, Takanini and Karaka https://www.drurydental.co.nz/orthodontics

Invisalign, ClearCorrect and Smilezy are nearly invisible, metal-free alternatives to conventional orthodontic braces. The newly launched Invisalign solutions at Auckland Family Dental help patients reposition improperly spaced teeth and promote optimal oral health.

Dr Naidoo (Kavendra) explains that clear aligners straighten teeth more predictably and comfortably than other aligners and braces. These aligners are smooth and comfortable to wear as they shift the teeth into the ideal position in a gradual manner.

Beautifully aligned teeth not only help create an attractive smile and boost self-confidence, but they also offer significant health benefits. Invisalign can reduce wear on the teeth that can be caused by crowding and misalignment issues, and it can help many patients improve their ability to speak and chew.

Dr Naidoo notes that Invisalign, ClearCorrect, Smilezy costs vary based on difficulty of the tooth and jaw movements required, and overall length of treatment. The total treatment cost ranges from $4500, inclusive of all diagnostic records and both fixed and removable retainers at the end of treatment, up to $11000 for complex treatment over several years.

Whether patients are looking to straighten a single tooth or to correct their bite, clear aligners are the perfect solution for a wide range of orthodontic treatments for adults and teenagers alike.

A satisfied patient says on Google: “This place is amazing, Auckland is currently on level 4 and had an infection starting they were so quick and helpful, saw the lovely dr kav and his lovely assistant (did not know her name) but all their staff are top notch amazing!!! Love u all and so stoked with the service you provided me in this scary time. Not only were they kind and caring the staff even did the effort to call the next day to make sure all was ok!! How awesome is that?!! ”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website. For patients looking for Invisalign, ClearCorrect, Smilezy clear braces, more details of the expanded service can be found here https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz/clear-aligners



Website: https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz





Name: Kavendra Naidoo Organization: Auckland Family Dental: Drury Address: 217 Great South Road, Drury, Auckland 2113, New Zealand Phone: +64-9-294-7761