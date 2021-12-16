Undercover Launches a New Brand to Reimagine the Lingerie Industry for the 21st Century
EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Undercover, a new underwear brand founded in Hong Kong that is challenging the existing hyper-sexualised marketing model. Looking to connect with the new generation who are exhausted by the over-sexualisation of women’s bodies, Undercover wants to shift the focus to body positivity and body confidence. More than a marketing ploy, Undercover has pledged 10% of its profits to local domestic violence charities, and none of our adverts will ever show women objectified in underwear.
Sexual objectification in the advertising for underwear and lingerie has a long history. In 1995 American designer Calvin Klein controversially described the 21-year-old Kate Moss, modeling in his latest campaign as, “…a childlike, womanlike thing. It’s a kind of sexiness that I think is very exciting.” His interest in his young model projecting unabashed sexuality to sell his underwear was undeniable. However, underwear wasn’t always marketed with such questionable sexual objectification. The hyper-sexualisation of lingerie and underwear adverts began in the mid-sixties as a rejection of 1950s puritanism and sexual repression. Designers and marketers sought to shake off the image of utilitarian underwear and embrace the seductive power of sexually charged advertisements.
Now, the appetite for such images has changed yet again. In modeling, fashion marketing and underwear sales, international brands are increasingly having to walk a fine line between creating images that celebrate beauty rather than images that sexually objectify the models. Simply put, sexually suggestive lingerie adverts don’t sit well with most Millennials or Gen-Z. Now the biggest and most active shopping generation, they expect the brands they buy from to reflect their interests in equality, gender pluralism, and ethical-led marketing practices. For legacy underwear brands this poses a unique challenge. For decades they have assumed that sex sells, and that is no longer the case.
One Hong Kong startup underwear brand seems to have found a novel way to approach marketing without using the old tropes of hyper sexualisation or objectification. Undercover, a brand new direction in women's lingerie, launched in 2021 with the idea that its underwear is designed primarily for the wearer’s comfort, rather than a public spectacle. Our pieces are designed for daily comfort, support and body confidence without sacrificing style. Recognising the positive impact of colours to relevant the mood, the vibrant green, orange, yellow, and purple pieces in the debut collection are playful, and fun to wear without being flashy. Designed in easily washable and long-lasting polyester and nylon, the sets are designed to spark internal empowerment.
Undermining decades of objectification, Undercover uses primary images of models fully dressed in real-world situations. When shoppers swipe to see the secondary images of the underwear, the connection to the character and the spirit of the design has been established and the model is more than just a body. Desexualising the human body and embracing body diversity is a growing interest and movement. Undercover, are the first of a new wave of fashion brands to put ideology at the heart of marketing and promotion practices. Led by a desire to improve the world they are also delighted to have partnered with a Hong Kong domestic violence charity to support the work of empowering and enabling women.
Find out more: www.wearundercover.com
IG: @wearundercover #BeUndercover
Lin Xuefei
Sexual objectification in the advertising for underwear and lingerie has a long history. In 1995 American designer Calvin Klein controversially described the 21-year-old Kate Moss, modeling in his latest campaign as, “…a childlike, womanlike thing. It’s a kind of sexiness that I think is very exciting.” His interest in his young model projecting unabashed sexuality to sell his underwear was undeniable. However, underwear wasn’t always marketed with such questionable sexual objectification. The hyper-sexualisation of lingerie and underwear adverts began in the mid-sixties as a rejection of 1950s puritanism and sexual repression. Designers and marketers sought to shake off the image of utilitarian underwear and embrace the seductive power of sexually charged advertisements.
Now, the appetite for such images has changed yet again. In modeling, fashion marketing and underwear sales, international brands are increasingly having to walk a fine line between creating images that celebrate beauty rather than images that sexually objectify the models. Simply put, sexually suggestive lingerie adverts don’t sit well with most Millennials or Gen-Z. Now the biggest and most active shopping generation, they expect the brands they buy from to reflect their interests in equality, gender pluralism, and ethical-led marketing practices. For legacy underwear brands this poses a unique challenge. For decades they have assumed that sex sells, and that is no longer the case.
One Hong Kong startup underwear brand seems to have found a novel way to approach marketing without using the old tropes of hyper sexualisation or objectification. Undercover, a brand new direction in women's lingerie, launched in 2021 with the idea that its underwear is designed primarily for the wearer’s comfort, rather than a public spectacle. Our pieces are designed for daily comfort, support and body confidence without sacrificing style. Recognising the positive impact of colours to relevant the mood, the vibrant green, orange, yellow, and purple pieces in the debut collection are playful, and fun to wear without being flashy. Designed in easily washable and long-lasting polyester and nylon, the sets are designed to spark internal empowerment.
Undermining decades of objectification, Undercover uses primary images of models fully dressed in real-world situations. When shoppers swipe to see the secondary images of the underwear, the connection to the character and the spirit of the design has been established and the model is more than just a body. Desexualising the human body and embracing body diversity is a growing interest and movement. Undercover, are the first of a new wave of fashion brands to put ideology at the heart of marketing and promotion practices. Led by a desire to improve the world they are also delighted to have partnered with a Hong Kong domestic violence charity to support the work of empowering and enabling women.
Find out more: www.wearundercover.com
IG: @wearundercover #BeUndercover
Lin Xuefei
Undercover
+86 136 3278 5641
admin@wearundercover.com
Visit us on social media:
Other