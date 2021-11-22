Weight Loss Buddy Asks if Gut Bacteria is Linked to Accelerated Aging
The body’s constellation of gut bacteria has been linked with various aging-associated illnesses, including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The body’s constellation of gut bacteria has been linked with various aging-associated illnesses, including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Now a study has found that aging itself is associated with microbiome changes, and that these alterations are distinct from those connected to diseases or medication use. The findings raise the possibility that shifts in gut bacteria help drive the aging process—and that protecting these microbes could help people lead longer, healthier lives.
In the new study, published in Cell Reports on September 28, researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles sampled bacteria from the small intestines of 251 people between the ages of 18 and 80 who were undergoing upper endoscopies, when a doctor sticks a small probe down the throat and past the stomach. Usually, researchers study gut bacteria through stool samples. But those microbes, coming from the very end of the bowel, can be quite different from bacteria in the small intestine, closer to the stomach. That’s where most digestion and nutrient absorption occurs. “All the magic happens in the small intestine,” says study co-author Mark Pimentel, a gastroenterologist at Cedars-Sinai.
Read more at SkinnyNews (an imprint of WeightLossBuddy)
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
Its new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
✔️WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
✔️It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
✔️The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
▶ COMMENT, LIKE, LIVE CHAT & POST
✔️Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
✔️Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
✔️Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
✔️Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app.
▶ WHY the NEW WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY APP?
Users can now:
✔️ add current and target weight
✔️ find a buddy and get support
✔️ share photos and weight loss progress
✔️ connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
✔️ comment and like on posts
✔️ track daily weight
This New 100% free App can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
It has the ability to transform people's lives.
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy
+1 917-841-2521
email us here