Finalists For ICVM Christian Film Awards Announced

ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 49th Annual ICVM Crown Awards honoring the best in indie Christian film and TV, announced its finalists during the ICVM Storytellers Conference this weekend in Orlando, FL. Five finalists were chosen in each of the 15 categories, which received entries from 20 countries around the world. The event is hosted by the International Christian Visual Media Association.The finalists will vie for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards at ICVM’s gala awards ceremony during the National Religious Broadcasters' Christian Media Convention on March 10, 2022, in Nashville, TN.700 Club Entertainment Reporter Efrem Graham spoke to the finalists about being inspired by the upcoming movie about the late playwright Jonathan Larson, composer and writer of ‘Rent’, saying to “be obedient to what you are called to do,” adding “whether or not you see it, God will always give the increase.”ICVM’s Storyteller Conference, a 4-day event each winter, also featured the first-ever Christian Film Market, where filmmakers with finished films and shows made deals directly with distributors, as well as a Script & Story Pitch-a-thon, educational seminars, networking events, forums, and pre-release screenings.The finalists, by category:BEST CHILDREN'S PROGRAM:Roller Peps - Feliz7Play, ProducersThe Bible, Part One - Joshua Carroll, ProducerThe Little Worship Company - Wonderborn Studios, ProducersThe Low Down Showdown at Gizzard Gulch - Barry McAlister - Writer, Creative DirectorTorchlighters: The Mary Slessor Story - Vision Video ProducersBEST STUDENT PRODUCTION:Holding Hope - Taylor University Producers; Josie Koontz, DirectorI'm Home - Hsuan- Wei Wu Director.The Aviators: A Father/Son Story - Taylor University, Producers – Jeff Ogden, DirectorThe Jewel of Richmond - Taylor University, Producers - Justin Meininger, Director.We Killed Megan - Kayla Blair, ProducerBEST MUSIC/WORSHIP PRODUCTION:As It Is Written – Cornerstone Church San Francisco, ProducersDecisions Music Video - Nick Coetzee- Gustavo Ortega, Producers.Man of Sorrows - Alejandro Guimoye, DirectorMy Talents - Tolu A, Producer.Our Petition - Babbie, Cheryl and Donna D Productions, ProducersBEST SHORT FILM:Fully Known – Joelle Maryn, Producer, Kenneth Mader DirectorIcon - Anthony Devlin DirectorLynn - A Life Renewed – Dianne Becker, Producer; Zach Ruble, DirectorSITK (Service for the King) - Serving The Peace, ProducersThe Stranger - Kurt Hale, Director; Allen Kreutzkamp, ProducerWould You Marry You - Taffiney Williams, Producer.BEST FOREIGN PRODUCTION:Adama's Dream - Create International, Producers.Jailer - Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, DirectorLand of Fury - Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Director.Loveless Zeal – Annette Reine, Producer/DirectorOur Neighbors on the Street - Japan CGNTV Taguchi Maya DirectorRapture Nightmare - Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Director.BEST SERIES:Fragment - Nathan Blair ProducerSifting the Evidence. Part 2 – CTA and Gary Wilkinson ProducersTetelestai Series - Light In Action, Producers.Torchlighters: The Mary Slessor Story - Vision Video, ProducersVindication, Season 2 - Vision Video, ProducersBEST TELEVISION PRODUCTION:Finding Joy: Dyan Cannon Shares Her Amazing Story - Rose and Rainbows Ministries, Inc, ProducersOur Petition - Babbie, Cheryl and Donna Productions, ProducersSifting the Evidence, Part 1 – CTA and Gary Wilkinson, ProducersThe Value of Human Life - Alex McFarland and Truth for a New Generation ProducersVindication, Season 2 Episode 1 - Vision Video ProducersBEST DOCUMENTARY UNDER $50,000:A Strong Finish - Jim David, DirectorGO: The Kingdom Journey - Ep. 1 - Shane McMullin DirectorNothing Wasted - Bell Shoals Creative, ProducersOur Neighbors on the Street - Japan CGNTV; Taguchi Maya, DirectorPraying on the Mountain - Ryan Cumbo, DirectorThe Threatened Miracle of South Africa’s Democracy - Frans Cronje Producer, Charlotte Huisaman, Director.BEST DOCUMENTARY OVER $50,000:Against The Tide - Ralf Augstroze. ProducerBefore the Wrath - Brent Miller Jr. DirectorSend Proof - Elijah Stephens ProducerSparks - The Ken Sparks Story - Jeff Joslin, Director; Ciera Danille, Producer.The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire - Millenium Productions, Thinking Man Films, & Revelation Media ProducersBEST EVANGELISTIC FILM:Against The Tide - Ralf Augstroze Producer.As It Is Written – Cornerstone Church San Francisco, ProducersSabina - Tortured for Christ, The Nazi Years - Grooters Productions & The Voice of the Martyrs ProducersSifting the Evidence. Part 2 - CTA & Gary Wilkinson ProducerThe Dec1sion - Roy Mazzagate III Producer DirectorBEST COMEDY:Jeremy Nunes “Who’s With Me?!” - Jeremy Nunes, Producer. (Nunez)Mary 4 Mayor - Virginia Filmworks, ProducerThe Pope Drops In - St Michaels Movies ProducersTime Boys - Terry Brothers, ProducersTulsa - Pryor Entertainment ProducersBEST NARRATIVE UNDER $250,000:Break Every Chain - BMC Production & JC Films ProducersDamaged Goods - Asbury University, ProducersEverything I Am - Robbie Fatt DirectorHigh School Bully - SONset Friday Entertainment ProducersTulsa - Pryor Entertainment ProducersBEST NARRATIVE OVER $250,000:Hope For the Holidays - Ricky Borba DirectorMary 4 Mayor - Virginia Filmworks, ProducersSabina - Tortured for Christ, The Nazi Years - Grooters Productions and The Voice of the Martyrs ProducersSifting the Evidence. Part 2 - CTA and Gary Wilkinson ProducersThe Dec1sion - Roy Mazzagate, III, Producer/DirectorBEST MALE ACTOR:Brandon Coleman as Jesus in As It Is WrittenMichael J Patterson as the Inquisitor Walt Whistle in Fabled: The InquisitorsNathan Blair as John in FragmentEmil Mandanac as Richard Wurmbrand in Sabina - Tortured for Christ, The Nazi YearsScott Pryor as Tommy in Tulsa.BEST FEMALE ACTOR:Kimmy Fitzpatrick as Satan in As It Is WrittenJoelle Maryn as Gabriella in Fully KnownRaluca Botez as Sabina Wurmbrand in Sabina - Tortured for Christ, The Nazi YearsAnnabelle Collins as Anna Davis in Trafficked Music VideoAshley Butler as Amy in We Killed MeganFor 49 years the International Christian Visual Media Association (ICVM) has been helping educate, network, empower and inspire Christian filmmakers and distributors around the world. https://www.icvm.com