Finalists For ICVM Christian Film Awards Announced
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 49th Annual ICVM Crown Awards honoring the best in indie Christian film and TV, announced its finalists during the ICVM Storytellers Conference this weekend in Orlando, FL. Five finalists were chosen in each of the 15 categories, which received entries from 20 countries around the world. The event is hosted by the International Christian Visual Media Association.
The finalists will vie for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards at ICVM’s gala awards ceremony during the National Religious Broadcasters' Christian Media Convention on March 10, 2022, in Nashville, TN.
700 Club Entertainment Reporter Efrem Graham spoke to the finalists about being inspired by the upcoming movie about the late playwright Jonathan Larson, composer and writer of ‘Rent’, saying to “be obedient to what you are called to do,” adding “whether or not you see it, God will always give the increase.”
ICVM’s Storyteller Conference, a 4-day event each winter, also featured the first-ever Christian Film Market, where filmmakers with finished films and shows made deals directly with distributors, as well as a Script & Story Pitch-a-thon, educational seminars, networking events, forums, and pre-release screenings.
The finalists, by category:
BEST CHILDREN'S PROGRAM:
Roller Peps - Feliz7Play, Producers
The Bible, Part One - Joshua Carroll, Producer
The Little Worship Company - Wonderborn Studios, Producers
The Low Down Showdown at Gizzard Gulch - Barry McAlister - Writer, Creative Director
Torchlighters: The Mary Slessor Story - Vision Video Producers
BEST STUDENT PRODUCTION:
Holding Hope - Taylor University Producers; Josie Koontz, Director
I'm Home - Hsuan- Wei Wu Director.
The Aviators: A Father/Son Story - Taylor University, Producers – Jeff Ogden, Director
The Jewel of Richmond - Taylor University, Producers - Justin Meininger, Director.
We Killed Megan - Kayla Blair, Producer
BEST MUSIC/WORSHIP PRODUCTION:
As It Is Written – Cornerstone Church San Francisco, Producers
Decisions Music Video - Nick Coetzee- Gustavo Ortega, Producers.
Man of Sorrows - Alejandro Guimoye, Director
My Talents - Tolu A, Producer.
Our Petition - Babbie, Cheryl and Donna D Productions, Producers
BEST SHORT FILM:
Fully Known – Joelle Maryn, Producer, Kenneth Mader Director
Icon - Anthony Devlin Director
Lynn - A Life Renewed – Dianne Becker, Producer; Zach Ruble, Director
SITK (Service for the King) - Serving The Peace, Producers
The Stranger - Kurt Hale, Director; Allen Kreutzkamp, Producer
Would You Marry You - Taffiney Williams, Producer.
BEST FOREIGN PRODUCTION:
Adama's Dream - Create International, Producers.
Jailer - Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Director
Land of Fury - Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Director.
Loveless Zeal – Annette Reine, Producer/Director
Our Neighbors on the Street - Japan CGNTV Taguchi Maya Director
Rapture Nightmare - Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Director.
BEST SERIES:
Fragment - Nathan Blair Producer
Sifting the Evidence. Part 2 – CTA and Gary Wilkinson Producers
Tetelestai Series - Light In Action, Producers.
Torchlighters: The Mary Slessor Story - Vision Video, Producers
Vindication, Season 2 - Vision Video, Producers
BEST TELEVISION PRODUCTION:
Finding Joy: Dyan Cannon Shares Her Amazing Story - Rose and Rainbows Ministries, Inc, Producers
Our Petition - Babbie, Cheryl and Donna Productions, Producers
Sifting the Evidence, Part 1 – CTA and Gary Wilkinson, Producers
The Value of Human Life - Alex McFarland and Truth for a New Generation Producers
Vindication, Season 2 Episode 1 - Vision Video Producers
BEST DOCUMENTARY UNDER $50,000:
A Strong Finish - Jim David, Director
GO: The Kingdom Journey - Ep. 1 - Shane McMullin Director
Nothing Wasted - Bell Shoals Creative, Producers
Our Neighbors on the Street - Japan CGNTV; Taguchi Maya, Director
Praying on the Mountain - Ryan Cumbo, Director
The Threatened Miracle of South Africa’s Democracy - Frans Cronje Producer, Charlotte Huisaman, Director.
BEST DOCUMENTARY OVER $50,000:
Against The Tide - Ralf Augstroze. Producer
Before the Wrath - Brent Miller Jr. Director
Send Proof - Elijah Stephens Producer
Sparks - The Ken Sparks Story - Jeff Joslin, Director; Ciera Danille, Producer.
The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire - Millenium Productions, Thinking Man Films, & Revelation Media Producers
BEST EVANGELISTIC FILM:
Against The Tide - Ralf Augstroze Producer.
As It Is Written – Cornerstone Church San Francisco, Producers
Sabina - Tortured for Christ, The Nazi Years - Grooters Productions & The Voice of the Martyrs Producers
Sifting the Evidence. Part 2 - CTA & Gary Wilkinson Producer
The Dec1sion - Roy Mazzagate III Producer Director
BEST COMEDY:
Jeremy Nunes “Who’s With Me?!” - Jeremy Nunes, Producer. (Nunez)
Mary 4 Mayor - Virginia Filmworks, Producer
The Pope Drops In - St Michaels Movies Producers
Time Boys - Terry Brothers, Producers
Tulsa - Pryor Entertainment Producers
BEST NARRATIVE UNDER $250,000:
Break Every Chain - BMC Production & JC Films Producers
Damaged Goods - Asbury University, Producers
Everything I Am - Robbie Fatt Director
High School Bully - SONset Friday Entertainment Producers
Tulsa - Pryor Entertainment Producers
BEST NARRATIVE OVER $250,000:
Hope For the Holidays - Ricky Borba Director
Mary 4 Mayor - Virginia Filmworks, Producers
Sabina - Tortured for Christ, The Nazi Years - Grooters Productions and The Voice of the Martyrs Producers
Sifting the Evidence. Part 2 - CTA and Gary Wilkinson Producers
The Dec1sion - Roy Mazzagate, III, Producer/Director
BEST MALE ACTOR:
Brandon Coleman as Jesus in As It Is Written
Michael J Patterson as the Inquisitor Walt Whistle in Fabled: The Inquisitors
Nathan Blair as John in Fragment
Emil Mandanac as Richard Wurmbrand in Sabina - Tortured for Christ, The Nazi Years
Scott Pryor as Tommy in Tulsa.
BEST FEMALE ACTOR:
Kimmy Fitzpatrick as Satan in As It Is Written
Joelle Maryn as Gabriella in Fully Known
Raluca Botez as Sabina Wurmbrand in Sabina - Tortured for Christ, The Nazi Years
Annabelle Collins as Anna Davis in Trafficked Music Video
Ashley Butler as Amy in We Killed Megan
For 49 years the International Christian Visual Media Association (ICVM) has been helping educate, network, empower and inspire Christian filmmakers and distributors around the world. https://www.icvm.com.
Paul Sirmons
