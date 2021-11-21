The Indonesian SMEs are Aiming for the Global Market at Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesian SMEs are here to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, held on October 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022. The involvement of Indonesian SMEs in Expo 2020 Dubai is a strategic event to showcase their best potential to the global market. "This is the perfect moment to create an investment climate, cooperative environment, and sustainable trade opportunities for SMEs across the country," said Deputy for SMEs of the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs (KemenKopUKM) Hanung Harimba, Sunday (03/10/2021), present at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Bringing the theme "Creating the Future, From Indonesia To the World" to the Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Indonesia Pavilion will feature more than 300 SME products ready for export, including commodities, handicrafts, interiors, textiles, and so on for the duration of six months. On this occasion, the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs will participate by bringing products that utilize natural resources, processed spice products to encourage the Indonesia Spice Up The World program, research and development in waste management, and healthy food resources.
Indonesia's participation in the event of Expo 2020 Dubai is truly from the collaboration between Ministries/Institutions, including the Ministry of Trade, attended by the Minister of Trade M. Lutfi, the Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, the Indonesian Consul General for Dubai, and ITPC Dubai. All parties are fully supportive of the participation of the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs through Smesco Indonesia with Trade Attachés and ITPCs in 44 countries in developing SME exports, especially market intelligence, overseas promotions, and business matching. "The Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs design SMEs development policies by creating a business ecosystem, starting from general training to improve product quality, financing, technology adaptation, marketing, and supply chain systems," said Hanung Harimba.
Hanung further explained that the products promoted at Expo 2020 Dubai were packaged food products from Restu Mande Bandung, Matoh Banyuwangi; derived coconut products from Kulaku Banyuasin; organic food products from Ladang Lima Surabaya; coffee products by Virgil Flores; and premium home decor products by Indo Risakti Bantul and Raja Mas Cilacap. "The Premium home decor products present utilize natural and recycled materials such as water hyacinth, seagrass, banana peel, mendong and recycled wood. Participating SMEs worked together with household craftsmen and created a sustainable and fair-trade business ecosystem," said Hanung.
The intensification of Indonesian SMEs in various exhibitions is believed to be one way to increase the contribution of SME exports to the national export value. Hanung is optimistic that SMEs can contribute more than 17% of the national export value in 2024. The value of Indonesia's exports for the January - July 2021 period rose up to 31.36% compared to the same period in 2020. The Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs at Expo 2020 Dubai will hold a number of Business Forum and Business Matching starting from October 4, 2021, inviting potential buyers from the hotel, restaurant and cafe companies, and retailers present in the UAE.
