2021 Export Control Forum
Dual use controls Brussels, 8 December 2021
The European Commission and the Slovenian Presidency of the Council are inviting representatives from EU Member States and the European Parliament, industry, academia and civil society to participate in the 2021 Export Control Forum.
The 2021 Export Control Forum will provide an opportunity to discuss the recent export control developments in the EU and globally, including the initial steps for the implementation of the new dual-use regulation, in force as of 9 September 2021.
The 2021 Export Control Forum will be opened by representatives of the Commission, the Presidency and the European Parliament, and will convene selected panels of experts, to be followed by open dialogue with the stakeholders.
Practical information
- Date: 8 December 2021
- Time: 9:30 – 17:00. Registration will be open at 8:45.
- Venue: Albert Borschette Conference Centre (CCAB) Room 0A. Rue Froissart 36, Brussels
- Language: The conference will be held in English.
- Travel/accommodations/lunch: Participants are responsible for their own travel and accommodation arrangements. Refreshments during the conference and a sandwich lunch will be provided.
- Registration is open. Deadline 3 December end of day.
- Web streaming: The entire event will be web streamed (link to be confirmed).