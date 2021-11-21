Dual use controls Brussels, 8 December 2021

The European Commission and the Slovenian Presidency of the Council are inviting representatives from EU Member States and the European Parliament, industry, academia and civil society to participate in the 2021 Export Control Forum.

The 2021 Export Control Forum will provide an opportunity to discuss the recent export control developments in the EU and globally, including the initial steps for the implementation of the new dual-use regulation, in force as of 9 September 2021.

The 2021 Export Control Forum will be opened by representatives of the Commission, the Presidency and the European Parliament, and will convene selected panels of experts, to be followed by open dialogue with the stakeholders.

Agenda (will be published soon) Poster announcing the event

Practical information