NORTH AMERICA’S FIRST AND ONLY BLOCKCHAIN BANKING SOLUTION FOR THE BILLIONS OF UNBANKED LAUNCHED
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A decentralized autonomous blockchain organization (DAO) aimed to disrupt traditional banking, finance, exchange and payment processing sectors and bring back the use of real money backed by assets, offsets inflations loss and cannot be lost or stolen.
“The Money Project” by OkGlobal Coin SWITCH-MYID, the world’s leading registered, regulated and compliant international blockchain project of its kind, launches North America’s first and only blockchain banking solution at the busiest land border crossing on earth located in San Diego at the California-Mexico border. The launch is in collaboration with the Border Fusion Initiative, bridging the border community through a binational trading vision.
“We are building a living DAO that operates globally,” said a spokesperson for The Money Project. “We are replacing the dominant but highly problematic faith-based fiat government currencies and correcting the problems with existing cryptocurrencies, bringing back the use of real ‘money,’ money which holds an intrinsic value because it’s backed by assets and investments, generates revenue to offset inflation loss and cannot be lost or stolen.”
The Money Project aims to generate profit by disrupting the traditional banking, payment processing, financing and investment industries. In contrast to the traditional model of these industries, which relies on maximizing profits from consumers and merchants by charging the highest fees possible, The Money Project operates services that offer the lowest fees in the marketplace. The organization’s goal is to simply beat inflation rates while providing our blockchain based money with tangible real backed value. This business model ensures that The Money Project will dominate any financial industry it chooses to enter, while offering the member-owners a safe reliable source of revenue to meet its project goals.
"The Money Project" by OkGlobal Coin SWITCH-MYID aims to open thousands of additional international service centers across the world to serve as the global platform for the traditional economy and public to transition to the new decentralized blockchain economy.
For more information, visit https://okglobalcoinsg.com/
MEDIA CONTACT
“The Money Project” by OkGlobal Coin SWITCH-MYID, the world’s leading registered, regulated and compliant international blockchain project of its kind, launches North America’s first and only blockchain banking solution at the busiest land border crossing on earth located in San Diego at the California-Mexico border. The launch is in collaboration with the Border Fusion Initiative, bridging the border community through a binational trading vision.
“We are building a living DAO that operates globally,” said a spokesperson for The Money Project. “We are replacing the dominant but highly problematic faith-based fiat government currencies and correcting the problems with existing cryptocurrencies, bringing back the use of real ‘money,’ money which holds an intrinsic value because it’s backed by assets and investments, generates revenue to offset inflation loss and cannot be lost or stolen.”
The Money Project aims to generate profit by disrupting the traditional banking, payment processing, financing and investment industries. In contrast to the traditional model of these industries, which relies on maximizing profits from consumers and merchants by charging the highest fees possible, The Money Project operates services that offer the lowest fees in the marketplace. The organization’s goal is to simply beat inflation rates while providing our blockchain based money with tangible real backed value. This business model ensures that The Money Project will dominate any financial industry it chooses to enter, while offering the member-owners a safe reliable source of revenue to meet its project goals.
"The Money Project" by OkGlobal Coin SWITCH-MYID aims to open thousands of additional international service centers across the world to serve as the global platform for the traditional economy and public to transition to the new decentralized blockchain economy.
For more information, visit https://okglobalcoinsg.com/
MEDIA CONTACT
OKGLOBAL COIN SWITCH PTE. LTD.
info@okglobalcoinsg.com