Emily A. Ogden Accepted To Lawyers of Distinction

The Lawyers of Distinction have announced that Emily A. Ogden, Cocoa Florida, has been certified as a distinguished 2021 Member of Lawyers of Distinction.COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lawyers of Distinction have announced that Emily A. Ogden, Cocoa Florida, has been certified as a distinguished 2021 Member of Lawyers of Distinction.
Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest-growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of an attorney’s qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history.
Attorney Emily A. Ogden has been licensed to practice law in Florida for over ten years. A 2010 graduate of Barry University’s Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, Ms. Ogden began her career as a consumer bankruptcy attorney in the Middle District of Florida, handling hundreds of cases and helping families get out of debt and save their homes. In 2019, she made the transition from bankruptcy to family law and now practices mainly in the areas of divorce, paternity, and child custody. Ms. Ogden is skilled at navigating difficult cases and treats her clients with dignity and respect while aggressively advocating for them. Ms. Ogden currently holds an of counsel position with Mario Gunde Peters & Kelley in Cocoa Village and is the Managing Attorney at Emily A. Ogden, P.A.
Lawyers of Distinction Members have been selected based upon a review and vetting process by our Selection Committee utilizing U.S. Provisional Patent # 62/743,254. The platform generates a numerical score of 1 to 5 for each of the 12 enumerated factors which are meant to recognize the applicant’s achievements and peer recognition. All applicants must be licensed to practice law. Members are then subject to a final review for ethical violations within the past ten years before confirmation of Membership. A Lawyers of Distinction Nomination does not guarantee membership and attorneys may not pay a fee to be nominated. Attorneys may nominate to Lawyers of Distinction their peers whom they feel warrant consideration. The determination of whether an attorney qualifies for Membership is based upon the aforementioned proprietary analysis discussed above. Membership is not meant to infer any endorsement of Lawyers of Distinction by any of the 50 United States Bar Associations or The District of Columbia Bar Association. Any references to “excellent,” “excellence,” or “distinguished” are meant to refer to the Lawyers of Distinction organization only and not to any named member individually.
