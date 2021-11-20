LED Emergency Lighting Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global LED Emergency Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LED Emergency Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global LED Emergency Lighting Market Market Report, published by emergenresearch, offers an industry-wide assessment of the LED Emergency Lighting Market market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. LED Emergency Lighting Market Size – USD 2.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7 %, Market Trends – The rise in LEDs' adoption due to the decline of prices. Due to the growing convergence of emergency lighting with aesthetic lighting, the LED emergency lighting market is expected to expand rapidly. LED costs have decreased tremendously and thus increase demand in different fields of application, like commercial and residential buildings. The increasing demand for LEDs and energy efficiency has driven the manufacturers of lighting goods to expand their LED portfolios.

Due to the widespread use of emergency lighting solutions in the commercial industry, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. During the forecast timeframe, North America is anticipated to dominate the market owing to increased residential and commercial construction in the united states, a priority of the United States government on energy efficient lighting, and strict safety regulations for integrating emergency lights in constructions around the region. In August 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Intact Vascular, Inc. Philips will extend its range of image-oriented medical devices by acquiring Intact Vascular. During the forecast period, the rechargeable segment will be the largest market due to improved lifetime and durability. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation.

Key participants include ams AG, NVC Lighting Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., IOTA Engineering, L.L.C., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Legrand S.A., Digital Lumens, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and Fulham Co., Inc., among others.

The report studies the historical data of the LED Emergency Lighting market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The high cost of emergency lighting solutions installations is likely to impede market growth over the forecast timeframe. Throughout the case of power shortfalls, emergency Lights must be equipped with municipal and state requirements in order to keep direct exit routes to stairwells during an emergency. The rising emergency lighting integration with esthetic lighting and the growing demand for energy-efficient emergency lightning are driving the demand for the market. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the LED Emergency Lighting industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the LED Emergency Lighting market.s

Emergen Research has segmented the global LED Emergency Lighting Market on the basis of technology, power source, end-use, and region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cinema

Commercial

School

Residential

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surface Mount

Chips on Board

Regional Analysis of the LED Emergency Lighting Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2020-2027

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global LED Emergency Lighting Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for LED Emergency Lighting in this industry vertical?

