Desktop 3D Printer Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing cost, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global desktop 3D printer market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report studies the historical data of the Desktop 3D Printer market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market. North America dominated the market for desktop 3D printer in 2019, and the US has the highest adoption rate of the product. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally.

The report studies the historical data of the Desktop 3D Printer market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing cost, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand. desktop 3D printer market Size – USD 1,435.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends – Growing demand for 3D printed products from the medical and consumer goods industry. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Desktop 3D Printer industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Desktop 3D Printer market. The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others. In the medical sector, desktop 3D printer are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics .

The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others. In the medical sector, desktop 3D printer are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market. Apart from the widespread deployment of 3D printing for rapid prototyping, it is also used to manufacture tooling and, in certain cases, end-parts. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The desktop 3D printer in the automotive industry offer benefits associated with the demand for new tools with improved performance, production optimization, and supply chains & logistics restructuring for a streamlined operation. In September 2020, Stratasys, a leading market player, made an announcement about the signing of a technical collaborative agreement with Team Penske, a motorsport outfit firm.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., DESKTOP 3D PRINTER printing Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others

Emergen Research has segmented the global desktop 3D printer market on the basis of material, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Others

Regional Analysis of the Desktop 3D printer Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Desktop 3D Printer market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Desktop 3D Printer market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

