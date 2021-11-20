Agriculture Drones Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

The rapid demand for food due to the growing population and technological advancement is driving the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agriculture Drones market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rise in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly due to the advancement in technology. However, lack of proper air traffic management and trained pilots are limiting the growth of the market. Agriculture Drones market Size – USD 873.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 35.1%, Market trends – Initiatives taken by the government. The Revolution of the farming industry, from traditional to digitalization, will augment the demand for software used to design as well as maintain drones, especially in developing nations like India and China. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Agriculture Drones industry based on the recent technological and research advancement. The Revolution of the farming industry, from traditional to digitalization, will augment the demand for software used to design as well as maintain drones, especially in developing nations like India and China.These drones are used to perform surveys on farms, and it is used to collect information, store for future purposes, and to combine and to use it for analysis growth in yield and initiative took by the government across the globe to support the market will foster the agricultural drones market. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

The smart greenhouse segment uses agricultural drones for safe inspection of structural components. The report studies the historical data of the Agriculture Drones market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Agriculture Drones market. The navigation system is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 35.1% as drones are equipped with advance GPS, high-imaging camera, and an autopilot system also offers ample aerial shots. The hardware segment held a significant market share of 52.8% in the year 2019 .The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Agriculture Drones industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Agriculture Drones market. The rapid demand for food due to the growing population and technological advancement is driving the market

Key participants include Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, and PrecisionHawk, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Agriculture Drones Market on the basis of component, integrant, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others

Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Propulsion System

Controller System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Agriculture Drones market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Agriculture Drones market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

