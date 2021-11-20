Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing scarcity of water. Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation have resulted in the growing need for enhanced irrigation controller. Agricultural applications such as open field and greenhouses are increasingly adopting smart irrigation controllers to enhance crop quality and reduce water usage. Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size – USD 256.5 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends – Emergence of smart cities. The growing implementation of information communication technologies and the internet of things is expected to drive the growth of smart irrigation controllers over the forecast period. The increasing usage of smartphones by the farmers will help them obtain information on weather change and Climate data.

The report studies the historical data of the Smart Irrigation Controllers market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. Agricultural Industry is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. The increasing penetration rate of smartphones in the emerging economies offers growth opportunities for the future as some of the smart irrigation controller providers are delivering voice assistance service based automated scheduling for irrigation.The Weather-based controller segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. The increasing need to adjust the watering schedule based on local weather conditions has increased the adoption of the Weather-based controllers by the large scale commercial farms.

The emergence of smart cities in developing economies is expected to increase the adoption of smart irrigation controllers. Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and the growing need for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system are driving the demand of the market.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market on the basis of Type, End Users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Weather-based controllers

Soil-based controllers

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture Industry

Non-Agriculture Industry

Regional Overview:

The global Smart Irrigation Controllers market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key Points of Smart Irrigation Controllers Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Smart Irrigation Controllers market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Smart Irrigation Controllers market

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Smart Irrigation Controllers market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market size

2.2 Latest Smart Irrigation Controllers market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market key players

3.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Smart Irrigation Controllers market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

