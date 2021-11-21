(Video) Iran: Isfahan Uprising in Support of the Protesting Farmers

11/20/2021- Protester’s chant: “Guns Tanks (are useless), Mullahs must get lost,” “Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life only for Iran,” “Our enemy is right here, they lie it’s America”

11/20/2021 - Maryam Rajavi urges youths and laborers to support the Isfahan uprising. With unity and solidarity, they can obtain their rights.

11/20/2021 - On Friday, the 12th day of a sit-in by impoverished farmers in Isfahan, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in support of the farmers’ protest against water shortages

11/20/2021 - The massive protest spanned a large area of the Zayandeh Rud Riverbed. Protesters are chanting: “Guns Tanks (are useless), Mullahs must get lost,” “Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life only for Iran.

11/20/2021 - If the water does not flow, Isfahan will rise up,” “Our enemy is right here, they lie it’s America,” “Beware of the call by farmers to rebellion,” “Shame on the state radio and television,” “Death to the incompetent official.

11/20/21said: The ruling corrupt and criminal clerical regime has only brought repression, killings, corruption, ruin, poverty, unemployment, and destruction of the country’s infrastructure.

11/20/2021 - Fearing the spread of the uprising to other parts of Isfahan and Iran, the clerical regime intends to disrupt the spread of news and pictures of this massive gathering by disrupting and cutting off the Internet.

11/12/2021 - “We will not return home until water flows back into the river,” “Where is my Zayandeh Rud River,” “Zayandeh Rud River is our inalienable right,” and “Isfahani shout, demand your rights”.

The uprising of thousands of residents of Isfahan in support of the farmers who were demanding their rights to water frightened the religious dictatorship.

Maryam Rajavi hailed the protesting farmers and said: The criminal clerical regime has only brought repression, killings, corruption, ruin, poverty, and destruction of the country’s infrastructure.”
PARIS, FRANCE, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protester’s chant: “Guns Tanks (are useless), Mullahs must get lost,” “Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life only for Iran,” “Our enemy is right here, they lie it’s America”

Maryam Rajavi urges youths and laborers to support the Isfahan uprising. With unity and solidarity, they can obtain their rights.

On Friday, the 12th day of a sit-in by impoverished farmers in Isfahan, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in support of the farmers’ protest against water shortages and the clerical regime’s plundering policies that have led to the drying up of the Zayandeh Rud River and to the destruction of agriculture and livestock.

The massive protest spanned a large area of the Zayandeh Rud Riverbed.

Protesters are chanting:

“Guns Tanks (are useless), Mullahs must get lost,”

“Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life only for Iran,”

“If the water does not flow, Isfahan will rise up,”

“Our enemy is right here, they lie it’s America,”

“Beware of the call by farmers to rebellion,”

“Shame on the state radio and television,”

“Death to the incompetent official,”

“We support the farmers,”

“Give Zayandeh Rud back, let Isfahan breath.”

“The farmer dies, does not accept humiliation,”

“Isfahan dies, does not accept humiliation,”

“We will not return home until water flows back into the river,”

“Where is my Zayandeh Rud River,”

“Zayandeh Rud River is our inalienable right,” and “Isfahani shout, demand your rights”.

Fearing the spread of the uprising to other parts of Isfahan and Iran, the clerical regime intends to disrupt the spread of news and pictures of this massive gathering by disrupting and cutting off the Internet.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), hailed the protesting people and farmers of Isfahan and said: The ruling corrupt and criminal clerical regime has only brought repression, killings, corruption, ruin, poverty, unemployment, and destruction of the country’s infrastructure.

She called on all workers, farmers and laborers, and the youth throughout Iran to rise up in support of the people and farmers of Isfahan and added: “They can obtain their rights through resistance and solidarity.”


Khamenei Confronts Isfahan Uprising With the Most Ridiculous Gimmicks Against the MEK

Regime Agents in the Mullahs’ TV Escapade: The Hypocrites (Mek) Won’t Succeed, We Are Qassem Soleimani’s Disciples

At a time when the uprising of tens of thousands of residents of Isfahan in support of the farmers who were demanding their rights to water, frightened the religious dictatorship ruling Iran, Khamenei is desperately trying to counter the protests with the most ridiculous gimmicks against the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI).

In a preposterous escapade, the state TV interviewed several regime agents, who introduced themselves as disciples of the eliminated IRGC’ Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, and attacked and cursed at the MEK. The hopeless effort was an attempt to divert the attention from the main crisis, and to suppress the uprising of deprived and oppressed farmers and toilers.

“I also defend the state,” said one of the agents on the show. “We will tear apart and cut them to pieces, those hypocrites [pejorative name used by the regime to demonize the MEK] …” They all chanted, “death to the hypocrites.” Another agent said, “They (MEK supporters) cannot do anything, we love the state, we also love our leader … we will act just like the State Security, arrest that person and hand him over to the State Security Force.”

The third agent exposed the whole purpose behind the show and said: “Those on the other side [hinting at MEK leaders abroad], have pipe dreams. We will all defend our leader. We are the disciples of Qassem Soleimani.” (Regime TV, Isfahan, November 19, 2021).

People and farmers rise up in Isfahan to protest the looting of water and the destruction of Zayandeh Rud river .

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

