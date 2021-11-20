MBBS Admission & Seat Confirmation is Going On: List of Medical Colleges in Bangladesh I Fortune Education, Dhaka
List of Medical Colleges under Medical Universities in Bangladesh I Fortune Education offers Scholarship with Lowest Fees & 5 Years Instalment FacilityNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBBS Admission is Going On.. Seat Confirmation in Private Medical Colleges in Bangladesh.
TOP MEDICAL COLLEGES FOR MBBS IN BANGLADESH
There are many Medical Colleges in Bangladesh. But we select some of them based on education quality ,hostel facilities, educational cost, duration of courses, environment of institute etc. Some colleges name are listed below:
Diabetic Association Medical College
Diabetic Association Medical College is affiliated with the University of Dhaka and Reorganized by Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC) and Approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Diabetic Association Medical College Faridpur started its journey on the 15th November 2009 and opened its doors to the students in the academic year 2009-2010. Fortune Education is the exclusive representative of Diabetic Association Medical College(DAMC).
https://scholarshipbangladesh.org/2021/10/09/diabetic-association-medicalc-college/
Marine City Medical College
Affiliated with Chittagong Medical University and recognized by MCI, Govt. Of Bangladesh. Marine City Medical College is a Private Medical college located in Bayazid Bostami, Chittagong, Bangladesh. "Marine City Medical College" offers a 5 years MBBS course approved by BMDC, MCI, WHO. Fortune Education is the exclusive representative of Marine City Medical College(MCMC).
https://fortuneedu.org/courses/bgc-trust-medical-college/
Sylhet Women's Medical College
Sylhet Women’s Medical College may be a private school of medicine in Bangladesh, exclusively for female students, established in 2005. Sylhet Women’s Medical College is the First Private Women’s Medical College in Sylhet & Chittagong Division. Best Medical College, Modern Green Campus Heart of Sylhet Divisional City, On-campus Own Hostel & Library, Largest Hospital High Patient Flow.
https://www.studymbbsbd.com/2021/09/11/sylhet-womens-medical-college/
IBN SINA Medical College
Ibn Sina Medical College is a private medical college in Bangladesh, established in 2005. It is located in the Kallyanpur area of Mirpur Model Thana, in Dhaka. It is affiliated with the University of Dhaka as a constituent college. https://www.mbbsbd.com/ibn-sina-medical-college/
BGC Trust Medical College
BGC Trust Medical College, Chattogram, Bangladesh was established in the year 2002. The College is affiliated with the Chattogram Medical University and Chattagram University. Its academic activities are approved by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This Medical College has a team of highly motivated, qualified, and efficient Faculty members. With On-Campus AC Hostel.
https://fortuneedu.org/courses/bgc-trust-medical-college/
Southern Medical College
Southern Medical College & Hospital (SMCH) was established in 2005 to give the state a group of brilliant medical graduates. Southern Medical College is located in East Nasirabad, Khulshi, Chattagram, Bangladesh. This medical College is affiliated with the University of Chittagong and is recognized by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BM&DC). https://www.studymbbsbd.com/2021/09/12/southern-medical-college-hospital/
International Medical College & Hospital
International Medical College is located in the township of Tongi. The place is 22 km away from Dhaka. The college was established in the year 2000. International Medical College Bangladesh is recognized by WHO, National Medical Commission (NMC), National Medical Council (NMC), Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER), The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BM&DC). They also provide On-Campus AC Hostel.
https://fortuneedu.org/courses/international-medical-college-fortune-education/
MARKS Medical College
MARKS Medical college is a prestigious public medical college. It was established in 1995.MARKS Medical College is approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Govt. of Bangladesh. Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BM&DC) and affiliated with the University of Dhaka. It is located at Mirpur-14, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
https://www.studymbbsbd.com/2021/09/11/marks-medical-college/
Islami Bank Medical College
Islami Bank Medical College was established in 2003 in Rajshahi by Islamic bank Bangladesh. Islami Bank Medical College is located at Airport Road, Nawdapara, Sopura, Rajshahi, Bangladesh. IBMC is established to train the specially selected high-quality medical candidates to be called ‘Medical students’ for five academic
years. Fortune Education is the exclusive representative of Islami Bank Medical College(IBMC).
https://fortuneedu.org/courses/islami-bank-medical-college/
Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College
The Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College started its journey in the academic year of 1999-2000. Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College, Affiliated with the University Of Dhaka. The Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College and Hospital is located in a quiet and serene environment at the heart of Dhaka city at 1, Eskaton Garden Road, Dhaka-1000.
https://fortuneeducationconsultancy.com/courses/holy-family-medical-college/
ABOUT FORTUNE EDUCATION, DHAKA, BANGLADESH
Fortune Education, established in 1994, is the World Leading & Pioneer Educational Consultant of Medical Colleges. Providing counseling to prospective students, who would be interested in Medical Education and considering higher education opportunities in Bangladesh and Abroad. Fortune is an authorized representative of Medical, Dental colleges offers MBBS, BDS & others’ admission, application, guidance, documentation with scholarship. Fortune Education offers on-campus free AC Hostel with partial scholarship for MBBS in Bangladesh according to Merit.
