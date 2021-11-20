Governor Abbott Statement On Fatal Andrews ISD Bus Crash In Big Spring

November 19, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following an Andrews Independent School District (ISD) bus crash in Big Spring that killed at least two people and injured at least 14:

"Our hearts go out to those who were injured or lost their lives in the bus crash in Big Spring, and we grieve for the families of those taken too soon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and the State of Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and support needed to Andrews ISD, Big Spring, and those affected by this tragedy. I thank the first responders who rushed to the scene to help those involved in the crash, and I ask Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for those involved in this horrific accident."