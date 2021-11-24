CarGuard Partnered With PACE For 2021 Online Event

CarGuard has been hosting an online event with PACE to promote good leadership through professional members of both parties.

LEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES , November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarGuard Administration has cemented a solid foundation in the vehicle service contract industry through offering top-notch customer services. This company stands out among others through direct customer engagement whenever there are claims for their vehicle repairs. The popular company possesses a highly-skilled team of claim adjusters who have helped them win the heart of many clients. Moreover, these experts are certified mechanics and thus understand the mechanical issues that car owners face.



This positive strategy has proven the need for CarGuard Trevor Smith to partner with the professional association for customer engagement (PACE). This non-profit trade association is determined to advance companies that engage with clients through the contact center. It is for this reason that Trevor and his company prides themselves in their partnership with the 2021 PACE Online Event happening right now. As a community, PACE promotes emerging technology and good leadership by professional members to enhance customer service.



This has been made possible through omni channel communication that entails email, text, voice, chat, and social media. For instance, educating members about the importance of contact centers, educative programs to inform members of the industry’s best practices and professional development. CarGuard does this as well as creating influential networking events that have proven the value of PACE to members who subscribe to their services.



As the business world faces more and more competition from different players. Customer experience has increasingly affected the performance of the vehicle service contract industry. That is why PACE primarily focuses on improving customer experience at the time of engagement.



Understanding the value of having satisfied customers. Since the beginning, quality customer services have been their main driver in Cargaurds business operation. Currently collaborating with PACE to improve upon this philosophy. It is also evident why CarGuard Administration is supporting PACE and is showing up in their training and outreach programs.



CarGuard focuses on advancing its vehicle service contracts to suit its customer preferences. From preparing vehicle protection plans to providing first-day rentals. The company has helped customers find a solution when finding themselves stranded and needing their cars fixed.



Trevor Smith is pleased with how the event is going so far with PACE. He says that the company looks forward to attending more of their workshops and symposiums in the future to help deliver outstanding services. Having been in business for multiple years. Their efforts to provide the best vehicle service contracts have earned them a positive record status. This is well demonstrated on their reviews page.