PUBLIC NOTICE – Upcoming Hearings and Comment Periods

November 19, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE – STATE OF MARYLAND

2021 Action Plan Amendment – Notice of Public Review and Comment Period

Citizen Participation Plan Amendment

HOME – American Rescue Plan Consultation

November 19, 2021

2021 Action Plan Amendment – Notice of Public Review and Comment Period

In October of 2018, Congress enacted the Substance Use-disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Act. When funded, it provided $25 million to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing for persons recovering from substance abuse disorders under the Recovery Housing Program (RHP). The State of Maryland has been awarded $2,117,903 which will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

A substantial amendment to the FY 2021 Annual Action Plan is necessary in order to receive the RHP funds. Under this process, the draft amendment must be made available for public review and comment for 30 days. For this grant, the State is proposing to only accept applications from county governments through a competitive process to be initiated in 2022 for recovery housing for women with children. Governments can apply on behalf of eligible non-profit providers to acquire improved property for housing.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development hereby gives notice that the substantial amendment to the FY 2021 Action Plan will be available for public review and comment from November 19 through December 19, 2021. Upon conclusion of the comment period, any responses received will be considered and the plan will be finalized and submitted to HUD.

There will be two public hearings during the comment period to discuss the proposed plan. The meetings will only be held virtually and will be accessed by video and telephone. If you wish to participate in the public hearing via video, please email cindy.stone@maryland.gov to receive a link.

The public hearings will be held on:

Monday, December 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM Join by phone: 405-353-1442 PIN# 643740112

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM Join by phone: 315-795-1458 PIN# 219885016

The State will make every effort to accommodate those with disabilities by providing the meetings in both audio and visual format. Persons requiring a translator should request one at least three days prior to the virtual hearing they plan to attend.

The draft RHP Action Plan can be found at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/Publications.aspx under the Consolidated Plan.

Written public comments will be accepted through December 19th and may be submitted to

Cindy Stone Director, Community Development Programs, Neighborhood Revitalization Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development 7800 Harkins Road Lanham, MD 20706

OR via email at cindy.stone@maryland.gov

Citizen Participation Amendment

As a requirement of the RHP funding, the State had to amend its Citizen Participation Plan. The plan was amended to allow for consultation with organizations and interested parties with an interest in recovery housing. The amended Citizen Participation Plan can also be found on the same webpage as the RHP Action Plan.

HOME – American Rescue Plan Consultation

The State of Maryland has been awarded $23,971,559 of HOME funds from the American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funds. HOME-ARP funds can be used for a variety of activities including tenant-based rental assistance, development of affordable housing, supportive services, non-congregate emergency shelter, permanent supportive housing and operating costs for eligible nonprofit organizations.

Funds must primarily benefit individuals and households in the following qualifying populations:

Experiencing homelessness (as defined in 24 CFR 91.5 “Homeless” (1), (2), or (3));

At risk of homelessness (as defined in 24 CFR 91.5 “At risk of homelessness”);

Fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking, (as defined in 24 CFR 5.2003); and

Other populations with high risk of housing instability (including highly cost-burdened low-income households, households who have moved two or more times in the last 60 days, and households living in a hotel/motel).

HOME ARP regulations require preparation of a substantial amendment to the FY2021 Action Plan and the development of an Allocation Plan. As part of the consultation process, the Maryland Department of the Housing and Community Development is requesting input and comment as to needs and potential uses. Comments will be accepted through December 19th. Comments may be submitted in writing by mail or email to Dale Quisgard, HOME Program Manager, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, 7800 Harkins Road, Lanham, Md. 20706 OR via email to dale.quisgard@maryland.gov

Upon completion of the draft amendment to the Action Plan and the Allocation Plan, it will be made available to the public for comment.

Detailed information about HOME ARP funds can be found at the HUD Exchange found at www.hudexchange.info