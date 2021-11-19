Swapp Celebrity Soccer Event Adds Floyd Mayweather, Jordan Belfort, and Johnny Damon Ahead of Charity Game Saturday in Miami

Submit Release
Los Angeles, California, United States, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swapp Protocol is pleased to announce the final roster for the 2021 Celebrity Soccer League game. With the final roster now complete, this year’s star-studded cast will include Floyd Mayweather, Cuba Gooding Junior, Jordan “The Wolf of Wallstreet” Belfort, Larsa Pippen, Jen Selter, Johnny Damon and many more.

Agenda: The action begins on Saturday with the soccer match at 12:00 noon followed by a musical performance by O.T. Genasis at 4:00pm.

Location: North Beach Bandshell at 7275 Collins Ave in Miami Beach.

General admission is free. Try to arrive early as space is limited.

The celebrity soccer match will be followed by a live concert featuring international star O.T. Genasis.

This event is brought to you by Swapp Protocol for the benefit of the Irie Foundation, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and Best Buddies International. 

To learn more about Swapp Protocol, check out their official website at: https://swapp.ee

