Wolf Administration: Over $100,000 in New Funding Approved to Expand Natural Gas Accessibility for Businesses, Residents in Mifflin County

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced the approval of over $100,000 for a new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) project in Mifflin County through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

“PIPE grants offer critical support for businesses and communities to complete construction on natural gas distribution lines into underserved areas,” said Sec. Davin. “This also supports decreasing a region’s carbon footprint, bringing lower energy costs to residents, and new jobs to support construction efforts.”

SEDA-COG Natural Gas Cooperative was approved for $105,497 in Pipeline Investment funds for the purchase and installation of a liquefied natural gas tank located in Armagh Township, Mifflin County to support the delivery of liquefied natural gas to Unipar, Inc., and surrounding businesses located in the Milroy area. The 11,000-gallon liquefied natural gas tank will be installed on a pad located at the Unipar, Inc., site with the intention to tie into existing delivery piping and for future accessibility to supply a route-based delivery system to surrounding businesses and residential customers.

Though Pennsylvania has a vast network of natural gas pipeline infrastructure, some areas require funding assistance to construct the “last mile” of the pipeline to extend that network to and residents. Created by the Wolf Administration in November 2016, PIPE provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new jobs in the commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents. Applicants eligible for PIPE funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities, and school districts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Penny Ickes, DCEDPRESS@PA.GOV

