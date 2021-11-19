Street Car Super Nationals Attracts Its Largest Event Ever at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Alaska resident Chris Richards races his blow alcohol Mustang at the Street Car Super Nationals. Patrick Williams of Williams Motorsports gets his Chevy S10 ready for qualifying in the staging lanes of SCSN Las Vegas. The drive through tunnel of the Glittering Lights Las Vegas show.

From the Christmas Tree Light of the Drag Strip to the Glittering Lights Show at the NASCAR track, family festivities are under way.

This has been a record turnout, the largest in the history of SCSN. We have participants from Manitoba and Winnipeg, Canada. We even have participants from Alaska.” — Mel Roth