With the holidays coming, online demand for pet CBD is increasing exponentially
As each day passes, numerous online stores are becoming industry leaders and providing more products for pets that include high-quality Pet CBD.ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the shift in online pet CBD sales, an abundance of pet CBD companies are announcing that they are expanding online.
One growing company that in particular that offers CBD for dogs is also offering pet products on Amazon for purchase. Online stores that sell CBD for dogs and other pet CBD products online can be easily found for sale directly on their website or on other big platforms like Amazon.
“We have invested in new expansive opportunities to reach all our current and potential new customers. It is important to the company to meet the needs for all pet parents.” says CEO, Rosalind Haley of WildLifeRx, a company that specializes in pet CBD for dogs. They even have Vet-Techs that can help customize dosing schedules and wellness plans based on the weight and age of your pet.
The products released on Amazon, also found on WildLifeRx’s website will include the same dosing schedule for easy use. By pairing the hemp peanut butter and lick mats as well as selling popular brands like Holistapet, pet’s owners can start to see a difference in the pet's anxiety. Full length descriptions, along with ingredients will be displayed on Amazon. Companies should appreciate that it will appear very similar to their current website. One of the challenges of purchasing pet Hemp products on Amazon is that many brands falsely advertise that it contains CBD and product labels do not accurately reflect the ingredients. Amazon does not check all CBD products, so it is important for companies to maintain a high level of integrity to potential and existing
customers by including full descriptions that are accurate.
Companies like WildLifeRx has knowledge of high quality brands due to its strict standards. Taking new steps to reach more pet parents is important to WildLifeRx. “We are on our way to build more connections,” added Sarah Camper, Marketing Coordinator. Through this expansion with Amazon, companies like WildLifeRx will always commit to maintain their very high integrity through their promise of premier Pet CBD.
