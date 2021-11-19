Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,948 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Approves Funding To Launch Election Audit Division Within Texas Secretary Of State’s Office

November 19, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today approved a Legislative Budget Board proposal transferring the funding needed for the Texas Secretary of State's office to establish a new Election Audit Division. This division will be conducting comprehensive forensic audits in the State of Texas. Currently, the Texas Secretary of State is conducting the largest forensic audit in the country.   The Governor requested these funds on Thursday. The Lt. Governor and Speaker issued a proposal for the transfer this morning and the Governor approved it. 

"Ensuring the integrity of our elections is critical to our democracy, and the Texas Secretary of State's office deserves the resources and support needed to thoroughly complete this ongoing task," said Governor Abbott. "The people of Texas must have trust and confidence in the election process, as well as the outcomes of our elections, which is why the state of Texas will transfer funding needed so that the Texas Secretary of State can create a division dedicated entirely to this important issue."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Approves Funding To Launch Election Audit Division Within Texas Secretary Of State’s Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.