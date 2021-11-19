Equator introduces New color in Chic Super-Slim Wine Refrigerator

Equator slim wine refrigerator cooler

Chill up to nine bottles of wine in the tightest of spaces around the home, including the kitchen, dining room, bedroom, den, and game room.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances announced its latest Black color in the compact and sleek innovation, the WR 009 Slim Wine Cooler. Measuring 34 x 5.9 x 21 inches (HxWxD) and weighing 44 pounds, this compact wine refrigerator easily slides into the tightest of spots, including under counters or freestanding in underutilized spaces. In addition, consumers don't have to limit selections, as this unit can stock seven bottles horizontally and two vertically for a total of nine cool and convenient choices.

The eco-friendly compressor cooling system in the WR 009 Slim Wine Cooler consistently maintains temperatures with maximum efficiency o ward off premature aging., keeping costs low and not adding additional strain to the environment. Additionally, the internal blue LED lights use less energy and don’t release excess heat like standard bulbs, which helps preserve the fine quality of the wine.

State-of-the-art LED display with touch controls allows for easy temperature selection, and the child lock feature prevents accidental tampering of the unit. Designed with a stainless steel, easy-to-grip handle, the door is reversible so that it can be customized based on preferences and space. Perfect for kitchens, dining rooms, game rooms, bedrooms, tiny homes, RVs, boats and other small spaces! Also for man caves and she dens!

Wine connoisseurs enthusiasts don’t have to be limited by space with the WR 009 Slim Wine Cooler. The MSRP starts from $ 489 and it is available on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others and also on the Equator website. Available in Black and Stainless color options.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

