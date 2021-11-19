Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska Achieving the Nation's Lowest-Ever Unemployment Rate

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate had dropped to 1.9%. That’s the lowest rate any state has recorded since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began publishing monthly state unemployment estimates in 1976.

“Nebraska has achieved the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The record rate is a sign of our strong job growth, successful reemployment services, and extraordinary economic resilience. Nebraska has plenty of great-paying career opportunities for anyone looking to enjoy the Good Life!”

Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for October 2021

Unemployment Rate: 1.9% #1 in the nation Lowest rate on record in the United States

1.9% Labor Force Participation: 68.4% Tied for #2 in the nation

68.4% Employment-to-Population Ratio: 67.1%

