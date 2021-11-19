JAGUAR ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF DEBT FINANCING
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, ON – November 19, 2021 – Jaguar Financial Corporation (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has received a short-term loan of $125,000 CAD (the “Loan”) in the form of unsecured promissory notes (the “Notes”) from a group of investors that are at arm’s length to the Company (the “Lenders”).
The Notes are unsecured, bear interest at a rate of eight percent (8%) per annum and payable on demand. The Company may at any time repay some or all of the Loan (without prepayment charges or penalty of any kind) by providing prior notice of the prepayment to the Lenders.
The Loan is expected to be used to fund the working capital of Jaguar.
About Jaguar
Jaguar was previously a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. As of the date hereof, Jaguar has ceased to carry on an active business. Jaguar is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Loan, including the use intended purpose of the Loan and its repayment schedule, and the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.
For more information, please contact:
Michael Lerner
Director and CEO
Telephone: 1-416-710-4906
Email: mlerner10@gmail.com
