A Former Auto Plant Worker with Mesothelioma Deserves the Best Compensation Results and the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends Attorney Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

If you are a former auto-truck plant worker with mesothelioma in Michigan or their family-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a former auto or truck plant worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan or their immediate family-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation that might exceed a million dollars. Aside from being one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst and his remarkable team have been assisting auto-truck plant workers with this rare cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this.

"If we had one very important piece of advice for a former auto-truck plant worker with mesothelioma in Michigan it would be try-to recall the specifics of your asbestos exposure on the factory line that might have included installing brakes, clutches, valve covers, transmissions, or auto-truck firewalls. As Erik Karst will explain anytime at 800-714-0303---this type of asbestos exposure should have taken place prior to 1982 and it will be very helpful if the person with mesothelioma can recall if they installed different types of brakes, clutches, transmissions or other automotive parts that contained asbestos while they worked at the factory." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to diagnosed person anywhere in the state of Michigan including communities such as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Warren, Battle Creek, Marquette, Farmington Hills, Lansing, or Ann Arbor.

https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim in Michigan gets the best possible compensation, they are also focused on medical treatment for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities:

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ann Arbor, Michigan: http://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: http://www.karmanos.org/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma