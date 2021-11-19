Fair Forex allows multiple cryptocurrencies trading options
Traders can now open a position for various cryptocurrenciesBEACHMONT, KINGSTOWN, ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multinational broker Fair Forex now allows retail traders to open a position using multiple cryptocurrency options to facilitate the increasing demand for newer cryptocurrency trading.
With the onset of DeFi and Blockchain, cryptocurrencies are on the surge. Several cryptocurrencies are being introduced now and then, and with the rising price of Bitcoin, the alt coins are gaining pace, with some going parabolic.
Fair Forex allows trading between a plethora of high cap cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DODGE), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Cardano (ADA), BinanceCoin (BNB), Ripple (XRP), USD Coin (USDC), Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI). In addition, the broker also aims to add various other cryptocurrencies that are relatively low-cap but are considered to be alt coin gems, with the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Sandbox (SAND).
Founder of Fair Forex, Krissy Jones, explains:
“The crypto space and its industry is growing rapidly, with more people being inclined towards it. The world is shifting towards digital assets and Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) because of safety and security reasons, not to exclude the exponential gains. Even though that is the case, cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile; sudden uptrends and steep dips are not uncommon, and that is why it is important to do your own due diligence. Owning an asset for investment purposes can be very risky, especially when it comes to digital assets. This is why we allow trading of cryptocurrencies so that the traders can have multiple positions using crypto without actually owning them, reducing their exposure to risk and limiting the loss to the position held.”
Fair Forex helps traders use multiple trading options by allowing up to 47 pairs. Apart from this, the broker also allows trading of up to 39 commodities and 546 stocks. Moreover, with easy leverage options and minimal spreads, traders can easily multiply their funds if they open accurate positions and exit the trade on time.
About Fair Forex
Fair Forex provides regulated forex broker services to clients that are trader-focused, transparent, and fair. Established in 2018, the company operates worldwide with offices in London, Asia, Los Angeles, and the Dominican Republic. The broker believes in building a relationship of trust with its customers, keeping everything transparent. To ensure satisfaction, Fair Forex provides 24/7 customer support.
Fair Forex
