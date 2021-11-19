Automotive Electronic Locking Systems Market Global Growth, Production, Share, Demand And Applications Forecast To 2026
Reports And Data
The Global Automotive Electronic Locking Systems Market is expected to deliver a stable CAGR of around 4.3% by the year 2026.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a new report titled Global Automotive Electronic Locking Systems Market research report that offers an extensive overview of the industry to help the readers gain a competitive edge in the Automotive Electronic Locking Systems industry through strategic investment plans and deeper understanding of the Automotive Electronic Locking Systems industry. The report also offers extensive statistical analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the Automotive Electronic Locking Systems industry and the changing dynamics of the business sphere. The report also focuses on key aspects of the market such as market share, market size, volume, revenue growth, competitive landscape, and regional analysis of the market. The report considers the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of COVID-19 crisis.
The Global Automotive Electronic Locking Systems Market is expected to deliver a stable CAGR of around 4.3% by the year 2026. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the size, share, demand, trends, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the coming future. It assesses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 while considering 2018 as the base year to give an extensive view of the trends of the industry and predicts the possible growth of the automotive electronic locking systems market during the years 2019 to 2026.
An electronic lock is a locking mechanism that operates according to the flow of electric current. Automotive electronic locking systems are locking systems that allow the driver or the front occupant to lock or unlock all the doors in the vehicle simultaneously by the press of a button or the flip of a switch. Almost all cars being manufactured currently are fitted with a central locking system, which unlocks everything from the luggage compartment to the fuel filter cap door. In many modern cars, the door automatically locks when it is put into gear or reaches a certain speed.
Key players in the global Automotive Electronic Locking Systems Market:
• Brose Fahrzeugteile
• MITSUBA Corporation
• Steelmate
• Valeo
• Robert Bosch GmBH
Market segment based on Product Type:
• Ordinary
• Alarm System
• Others
Market segment based on Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Car
• Commercial Vehicle
Market Overview:
The automotive industry is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period driven majorly by ongoing trend of on-demand mobility services, increasing vehicle sales due to growing demand for luxury cars and increasing disposable income among individuals, and increasing penetration of autonomous technology. Rapid shift towards hybrid and electric vehicles owing to rising concerns regarding carbon emissions and negative impact on environment coupled with increasing technological advancements in software-based systems, introduction of apps, and remote services are further expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of autonomous driver-assistance systems (ADAS), consumer understanding, and increasing focus on passenger safety has further revolutionized the automotive industry, Growth of automotive aftermarket and increasing progress of OEMs are also some other crucial factors.
