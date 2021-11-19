New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, NOV. 19, 2021:

Public meetings to discuss proposed changes to the Revocations Rule

SANTA FE – The Department is hosting two hybrid public meetings to discuss the proposed changes to the Revocation Rule (19.31.2 NMAC). Proposed changes include modifications to the point values, simplifying revocation timelines, streamlining the suspension process and allowing for video conference appearances by violators. The complete proposal can be found on the Department’s website.

The hybrid meetings are scheduled for:

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Revocations Rule, 7816 Alamo Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120; or by email DGF-Revocations@state.nm.us.

