Better Business Bureau Recognizes Next Level Medical, LLC with Winner of Distinction Award
The distinction comes amid rapid growth for Next Level Urgent Care Clinics, Now Serving Communities Across the Greater Houston and Surrounding AreaHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Next Level Medical, LLC was one of 236 companies honored at the annual Better Business Bureau (BBB) Awards of Excellence in October.
For the fourth consecutive year, the BBB has recognized Next Level Medical for its service. Though amid rapid growth, advances in available primary and urgent care services, and contributions to COVID-19 research and return to the workplace programs, the organization achieved the Better Business Bureau’s prestigious 2021 “Winner of Distinction” award.
When asked what it means to Next Level Medical to receive this recognition, Cheryl Bertrand, Director of Business Development and Marketing, said that the entire Next Level team was both honored and humbled.
“At every Next Level Urgent Care clinic we have dedicated health providers who work hard to provide premier, quality service to our patients – setting us apart. It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts,” said Bertrand.
Founded in 1912, the BBB is a respected non-profit organization that has protected consumers in the United States and Canada by advancing trust in the marketplace. The annual Awards of Excellence highlight those businesses going over and beyond in workplace quality and service.
Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) clinics now reach across the greater Houston area – closing the gaps in access to affordable, quality healthcare for Texans. Every clinic provides extended hours, seven days a week to accommodate busy families and health needs occurring beyond traditional office hours – with onsite diagnostic equipment and a broad range of primary care and urgent care services for all ages.
With an eye on the future of healthcare, the organization also engages in collaborative community support initiatives to advance changes in healthcare that are sustainable and far reaching.
Download the “Get in Line Online” app to schedule an appointment, or text “NLUCAPP” to 313131. Contact Next Level Urgent Care or call 281.783.8162 to learn more about Next Level services and programs.
About Next Level Urgent Care
The largest and fastest growing organization in Houston, Next Level Medical, LLC and its family of urgent care and onsite employee health and wellness clinics across the Houston metro area represent the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few physician-owned urgent care organizations in Houston, which also provides occupational medicine and employer health benefits programs (Next Level PRIME), Next Level Urgent Care represents a new type of urgent care organization.
The organization is focused on the customer experience, providing quality and affordable healthcare - delivered using proprietary systems, organizational designs and “next level” clinical and business processes. Professional on-staff healthcare providers are procedurally trained to handle a wide range of acute urgent medical conditions and are part of an established referral network and collaborative effort to facilitate continuity of care and other specialized medical services. The clinics offer extended hours seven days a week and on holidays, at a fraction of the price of hospital emergency room or ER clinic visits.
