Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Passage of Build Back Better Act in U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement today on the passage of the Build Back Better Act in the U.S. House of Representatives:

"Today's passage by the House of the Build Back Better Framework represents a resounding vote of confidence in America's future and an unprecedented investment in our democracy. The impact of this proposal on educational equity, excellence and opportunity— from cradle to college and career — will be nothing short of transformative. Free universal pre-K and dramatically improved access to child care, so all our children can start their learning journeys from the same starting line. Increased resources for HBCUs, Tribal Colleges, Hispanic Serving Institutions and other institutions that unlock opportunities for students of color and unleash their potential in our communities. Expanded access to affordable college with increased Pell grants for anyone who dreams of getting a degree. A stronger workforce pipeline with workforce development resources, for better pathways to the middle class. This worthy complement to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal recognizes what we all know — that, beyond the bridges, roads, broadband or anything else we can build – our real strength lies in our communities, in our families, and in the dreams and talents of our people. All eyes now turn to the Senate, to send this historic bill to President Biden's desk."