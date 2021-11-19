These five Trader Joe’s foods contain dangerous levels of lead
Consumers should avoid five popular Trader Joe’s products that contain far more lead than considered acceptable for adults to consume in an entire day.
We all love and trust Trader Joe’s. That’s why it’s disappointing to discover they are selling foods they have been told contain absurd amounts of lead.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers should avoid five popular Trader Joe’s products that contain so much lead they are well beyond California’s maximum limit for adults to consume in an entire day.
— Vineet Dubey, environmental attorney
“We all love and trust Trader Joe’s. That’s why it’s disappointing to discover they are selling foods they have been told contain absurd amounts of lead,” said Vineet Dubey, a Los Angeles environmental attorney who sued the grocery chain this week to push it to ditch the products or add a label that warns consumers about the dangerous levels of lead.
One of these foods, Trader Joe’s Super Spinach Salad, has more than 50 times the allowable limit — in a single serving.
The other Trader Joe’s products are palak paneer, with more than 32 times the allowable limit; riced cauliflower stir fry, at 20.8 times; organic pesto tortellini, at 20 times the limit; and vegetarian spring rolls, with 8.8 times the limit.
Lead is a heavy metal that builds up in the human body over years, resulting in lead poisoning. Lead poisoning in adults can result in miscarriage, male infertility, hypertension and neurological problems such as mood disorders, memory loss, tremors and hallucinations.
In children, lead poisoning can seriously damage a child’s brain and nervous system, stunt their growth and development, and cause hearing and speech problems. Lead can impact a child’s ability to learn and also manifest as behavior problems.
