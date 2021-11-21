Royal Holiday Vacation Club: To Ensure Safe Travels

Royal Holiday is ensuring safe travels with their Safe Guest program, which includes a partnership with Cristal International Standards.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many are eager for a change in scenery but are hesitant to travel due to health concerns. The Royal Holiday Vacation Club understands this sentiment. The industry leader has reaffirmed its commitment to its members with the launch of the "Safe Guest Program."

Royal Holiday Vacation, hotels, and resorts have always been known for their high standards. They formed partnerships with Cristal International Standards to elevate cleanliness and sanitation in various aspects of their operations. The program involves staff retraining for a better experience from beginning to end with 7 steps:

Customers want reassurance that their destinations take their safety and welfare seriously. POSI-Check has emerged as the most widely accepted set of protocols for preventing the spread of infection.

Establishments operated by Royal Holiday are POSI-Check Certified. Sanitation stations that contain disinfectant gel are widely available. Social distancing is also implemented with a 5-foot radius.

Every room is cleaned and disinfected before check-in. Guests can rest and relax in their home away from home. There is no need to worry about pathogens in the air or on the surfaces.

Royal Holiday Vacation, is using ECOLAB cleaning products to ensure higher efficiency and better results. These are registered with the US EPA and trusted in different industries around the world.

The rest of the premises get the same level of sanitation and disinfection. The staff regularly cleans chairs, tables, and cots with ECOLAB products after every use. Guests can use the facilities with confidence at any time. There is no overcrowding at the pools and beaches where social distancing is also enforced.

Mealtimes will remain delightful as guests can focus on enjoying every bite. The tables have sufficient space between them. They are disinfected after each use. Both the traditional printed menus and tablets for digital menus are sanitized so people can choose their favorite dishes with confidence.

Guests come to unwind and have fun. The staff will make sure this is possible by disinfecting all of the entertainment areas where people usually gather. The activities themselves are conducted with additional hygiene and safety protocols whenever necessary. Before children participate, their temperatures are taken as a precaution.

Checking out will not be a hassle. The reception has storage spaces specifically for the return of room keys. This minimizes contact and speeds up the process for customer convenience.

The locations diligently adhere to the safety and hygiene standards for everyone every time. The processes apply to both visitors and collaborators so people can expect a healthy environment whenever they drop by.

Royal Holiday Vacation, is helping to build trust and confidence in their guests, through initiatives such as the Safe Guest Program. The pandemic may not be over, but the international certification and eco-friendly cleaning solutions create a worry-free environment.

Families planning their vacations can expect safe travels across the club's wide range of global properties. People can check-in and move around while enjoying everything that these hotels and resorts have to offer.