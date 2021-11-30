MariJames Launches to Provide Cosmetics & Topical Skincare to Big Believers in CBD Infused Products
Tapping into an extra layer of wellness, MariJames launches a new skincare line that ups the ante on beauty, too.
It remains important to us that our cosmetics are pure and naturally CBD-infused so our customers can feel beautiful inside and out.”LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that CBD has staked a claim in the wellness space. Recognized for its anti-inflammatory properties, sources say its ability to reduce muscle soreness, pain, and itchy skin, helps users find relief naturally. Now, skincare companies with an eye on natural beauty products have joined the trend. Enter MariJames. They’re the newly-launched company that applies ten years of experience with CBD-infused products to a new line for the mass market. Made entirely in the United States, MariJames uses CBD’s restorative properties to help people with all skin types reduce pain and inflammation. At the same time, their products support the skin’s natural healing process.
— James O’Quinn, CEO
James O’Quinn, the CEO of MariJames, said of the launch, “We started making our topical CBD products by hand in Colorado back in 2014, and we still absolutely love what we do. It remains important to us that our cosmetics are pure and naturally CBD-infused so our customers can feel beautiful inside and out. We’re so confident that they do; we’ve incorporated client feedback to formulate this line.”
In addition to client input, O’Quinn and his team worked with numerous labs to find the most effective balance of CBD for each topical product. MariJames skincare products include CBD Eye Cream, CBD Face Serum, and CBD Night Cream. All products are also rich in antioxidants and properties that protect from breakouts, free radicals, and environmental stressors that fatigue the skin.
MariJames also offers rosemary and mint oil-infused CBD Muscle Salve and Balm to nourish, moisturize, and apply pain-relieving properties to the skin. The new company’s CBD Pain Relief Cooling Oil and Cream does the same with invigorating menthol and peppermint oils that help address joint aches and pains via a natural jojoba carrier oil. Rounding out their product line is a Hydrating CBD Body Cream. Luxuriously rich, the product also incorporates hemp extract, sunflower oil, and shea butter. The MariJames skincare line is paraben, sulfate, and cruelty-free.
Keeping every customer top-of-mind, MariJames provides free shipping on all of their products.
For more information, visit https://www.MariJames.com.
About MariJames:
MariJames is an online store that provides the marketplace with CBD cosmetics and skincare.
