New FinancialVerse Podcast Targets America's Money Learning Deficit
America's households are leaking cash because they lack financial education.
The majority of America's households have a money learning deficit. They could reduce their financial stress and anxiety with improved financial education and training.”VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans have a money learning deficit. Most individuals have received little to no formal education about money matters. For many households this "learning deficit" has translated to poor money management habits, budgeting struggles, lower than needed retirement savings and an ongoing need to rely on others for life’s basic needs. So says Harry N. Stout host of the FinancialVerse Podcast. Stout is a published author and career senior leader in the global financial services industry. The FinancialVerse Podcast has been created to address the money learning deficit by being a resource to inform and educate Americans about the key aspects of money.
— Harry N. Stout
The FinancialVerse Podcast identifies life’s financial challenges and provides information and suggested resources that individuals can pursue to educate themselves. The content is focused on consumer education and does not promote any particular product, service or company. Stout also addresses new financial trends in our society.
Stout takes his over 35 years of financial services experience and helps listeners learn about financial literacy fundamentals, budgeting, insurance, investing and creating financial security for their household. The podcast focuses on all aspects of an individual’s relationship with money working to improve money mindsets and helping develop new habits.
The FinancialVerse Podcast is a resource that explains, in easy-to-understand episodes, a new approach to manage financial affairs in the reset pandemic world. Each 10-to-15 minute episode has been designed to fit into busy lifestyles and highlights money trends and developments for listeners to use. It has been designed to appeal to individuals, financial professionals and those in the educational field looking to improve and grow their knowledge of money.
The FinancialVerse Podcast is sponsored by BetterWealth. BetterWealth’s mission is to unlock intentional living by helping individuals better manage their money. To find out more, go to Betterwealth.com. Podcast episodes are now available on all major podcast platforms.
Harry N. Stout is a nationally known personal finance thought leader, speaker, media guest and author covering personal finance, life insurance and annuities. He is a past director of the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA), the Financial Services Council of Australia and the Insurance Marketplace Standards Association.
For more information about the podcast, visit the FinancialVerse website or send an email to info@financialverse.com.
Harry N Stout
The FinancialVerse Organization
+1 843-460-3218
email us here