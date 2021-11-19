Calcium Citrate Market Overview, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Calcium Citrate Market Size – USD 736.3 Million in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 3.3%, Trends – The elevating use of Calcium Citrate in nutritional supplement products

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Calcium Citrate Market is forecast to reach USD 989.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Calcium is a mineral that is naturally found in various foods. Calcium citrate is the citric acid’s calcium salt. The increasing awareness about the importance of consumption of calcium for maintaining healthy bone health and increasing number of geriatric population is fostering the growth of the market. Among individuals having deficient calcium consumption in their diet, the salt is prescribed to treat and prevent low blood calcium levels. In treating conditions caused by low calcium levels like osteomalacia/rickets, osteoporosis, muscle diseases like latent tetany, and hypoparathyroidism, it may be prescribed. Among postmenopausal, pregnant women and individuals with certain medications like phenobarbital or phenytoin, it may be prescribed to ascertain that individuals are receiving calcium in the required amounts. Apart from its use in medical purposes, it also finds application in various other industries like in the food & beverage industry whrein it is used as food additives, flavor, among others. Some of its other uses are applications in manufacturing blue print paper. Thus, wide application areas are propelling the market growth. Factors like the elevating number of geriatric population, the elevating consumption of food supplements, and the rising emphasis on the health and wellness of postmenopausal women is also fostering the market growth.

In context to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the growth nutritional supplement industry and high emphasis of the healthcare sector on the wellness of menopausal women.

Get PDF Brochure With Latest Innovations@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2621

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Jost Chemical, Jungbunzlauer, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd, Sucroal SA, Albion Minerals, Alfa Aesar, Asiamerica Ingredients Inc, Dastech International Inc., Adani Pharmacehem Private Limited, and UPIChem.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Calcium Citrate market held a market share of USD 736.3 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.3% during the forecast period.

In context to Grade, the Pharmaceutical Grade segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 47.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to increasing demand for pharmaceutical grade supplements, increasing number of graying population, and associated elevating demand for this pharmaceutical grade calcium citrate in various medications and nutritional supplement products, which is supporting the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Form, the Powder segment generated the highest revenue of USD 360.8 Million, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Its traits like enhanced performance and ready absorption results in its high demand from nutrients and food supplements, contributing to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Food & beverages segment occupied the largest market share of 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Food & beverage segment is attributed to the continuously expanding food & beverage industry and associated increasing demand for this salt in this industry wherein it is used as a food additive, preservative, and flavor.

Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2621

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals industry has always employed cutting edge of innovation. It has guided the scientific community as well as individuals to explore new aspects of nature. From medical supplies to paints to perfumes, everything is composed of chemicals. Both new chemical discovery and substance explorations are handled by the materials and chemicals industry. The materials and chemicals industry has always taken a forward-thinking approach, from discovering new compounds to creating new chemical combinations.

This industry includes polymers, dyes, lubricants, surfactants, resins, petrochemicals, bleaches, paints, plastics, soap, detergent, and acids, among other chemicals and chemical products. The materials and chemical industries are known for improving product physical characteristics. Magnetic, optical, structural, and catalytic properties are all altered to increase the product's overall efficacy. Leading players in the materials and chemicals industry have questioned the status quo and produced brilliant inventions that have altered the course of history. Advancement in the materials and chemicals industry can lead other industries in comprehending new types of matter. In this way, it creates a solid foundation for the advancement of society as a whole.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/calcium-citrate-market

Grade Outlook

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Form Outlook

Granular

Powder

Micronized Powder

Others

Application Outlook

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2621

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

Read More Related Reports:

Ethanol Market Revenue: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethanol-market

Ethylene Oxide Market Sales: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethylene-oxide-market

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.