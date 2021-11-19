New Assistant Superintendent at Metro Transitional Center

Wendy Jackson Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Wendy Jackson to Assistant Superintendent at the Metro Transitional Center (TC) effective May 16, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Jackson will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff and supervising 180 female residents.

"Jackson has worked her way up through the ranks and demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities with each position she has held," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that she will be an asset and mentor to the staff and residents at Metro TC."

Jackson began her career with the Department in 2008 as a Correctional Officer at Bleckley Probation Detention Center (PDC). In 2010, she transferred to Metro State Prison as a Correctional Officer II, and in 2012 she transferred to Metro TC. There, she was she was promoted to Chief of Security in 2016, and in 2018, she was promoted to Unit Manager at Lee Arrendale State Prison. Jackson was promoted to Assistant Superintendent at Lee Arrendale TC in 2019, where she currently serves.

Jackson holds an Associate in Early Childhood Education from Perimeter College. Her departmental training consists of Professional Management Program through Columbus State University, Basic Correctional Officer Training, Effective Communications Training, Initial Correctional Counselor Training, Basic Management Training, Supervision I, II, and III, and Assistant Superintendent Training.

