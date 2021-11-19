NHPCO Statement on U.S. Senate’s National Hospice and Palliative Care Month Resolution
Resolution honors importance of hospice and palliative care and the providers serving their communitiesALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) President and CEO, Edo Banach, today thanked the U.S. Senate for officially recognizing the essential work of hospice and palliative care providers across the U.S. Banach made the following statement in response to a Senate Resolution designating November 2021 as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month:
“The Senate Resolution for National Hospice and Palliative Care Month recognizes that every day, across the country, hospice and palliative care workers provide unique, person-centered, interdisciplinary care to people who have a serious illness or who are toward the end of life. Palliative and hospice care helps patients have the best quality of life and live out their lives in a way that reflects their heartfelt values; minimizes pain and maximizes comfort; ensures that families can be actively engaged in caregiving; and supports patients’ social, emotional, spiritual, and physical needs.
“After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of hospice and palliative care providers is clearer today than ever. The Senate Resolution honors their work to ensure all Americans have equitable access to serious illness and end-of-life care. Throughout the pandemic, NHPCO has worked with officials in Washington to ensure that hospice and palliative care providers get the support they need to continue serving their communities. Today we thank the U.S. Senate for recognizing the importance of hospice and palliative care. Special appreciation goes to four Senators who have shown leadership on this issue and who introduced the Resolution: Senator Jacky Rosen, Senator John Barrasso, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Senator Deb Fischer.”
