Medical Isolation Gowns Market Size ($3,542.78Mn by 2028) Lead by Disposable Segment (14.8% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The Medical Isolation Gowns Market Size and Growth is anticipated to extent $3,542.78 Million by 2028 from $1,346.31 Million in 2021 to grow at 14.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Driven by increasing awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections and the growing number of emergency procedures; while non-surgical segment register higher CAGR of 15.1% and reusable segment register higher CAGR of 15.5% during forecast period.

According to our new research study on Medical Isolation Gowns Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Disposable, Reusable); Product Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others), and Geography with COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,346.31 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3,542.78 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 184 No. Tables 107 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type, Product Type, End User, and Geography Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Medical Isolation Gowns Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Companies such as Standard Textile Co., Inc. and Molnlycke Health Care have implemented various inorganic developments, which have bought dynamic improvements in the medical isolation gowns market. Various companies are adopting organic strategies, such as product launch and expansion, as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and collaboration. These growth strategies have aided the market players in the expansion of their business and enhance their geographic presence. Additionally, growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships helped in strengthening their customer base and increasing the product portfolio.

In June 2021, Standard Textile Co., Inc. and Küçükçalk entered into a joint venture agreement. This joint venture brought together the specialized expertise and knowledge of two leading textile manufacturing companies to strengthen their product portfolio and accelerate growth in the hospitality, healthcare, and consumer markets.

In January 2019, Molnlycke Healthcare AB announced its acquisition of M&J Airlaid Products A/S. This acquisition helped Molnlycke healthcare to create strong product line and differentiated product portfolio.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for PPE kits has skyrocketed. The medical isolation gowns market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. China and India are major contributors to the market growth owing to a few factors such as rise in awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections, robust preventative measures, and surge in the number of emergency surgical procedures due to increase in the number of road accidents and critical cases. Additionally, growing investments by leading companies and rising interest of other related industries in the regional market fuel the growth of the market.

Medical Isolation Gowns Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The hospital gowns are the inseparable part of the hospital's consumables. In North America, during the initial phase of the COVID-19 crisis, due to lockdown and supply chain disruptions, the demand for medical isolation gowns was disrupted owing to a change in customer behaviors. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the European regions, the hospitals in countries were severely affected. The surging volume of patients suffering from COVID-19 propelled the demand for medical isolation gowns. Therefore, the key players operating in the market undertook various strategic initiatives, such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships, to increase their production capacities and meet the rising demand.

In August 2020, NovaLink launched non-surgical medical disposable and isolation gowns. The company targeted to manufacture 100,000 units of products on daily basis. Asia Pacific countries also faced similar scenarios, where COVID-19 outbreak created an extraordinary emergency that significantly disrupted the supply chain. The restrictions on supply chain, along with the enormous demand for effective therapies for the treatment of COVID-19, have put the healthcare research industry in a critical situation. For Instance, the pandemic led the Japanese economy to contract by 29% on an annualized basis. The pandemic spurred the demand for medical isolation gowns to an extent that many industry players increased the investments in the production of isolation gowns. In MEA, countries such as Syria, Libya, and Yemen are suffering violent disputes and cannot implement robust public health measures. Iran was in a deep economic recession due to the US sanctions. Furthermore, a few well-known brands in the fashion and textile industry started the mass production of PPE kits, including isolation gowns.

Medical Isolation Gowns Market: Segmental Overview

The medical isolation gowns market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospital segment held the largest share of 44.81% in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The rising healthcare expenditure and growing emphasis on better patient outcomes with patient centric care are expected to bolster the market growth for the hospital segment in the coming years. The ambulatory surgical centers provide a wide range of medical services, such as imaging modalities, lab services, and observation beds. The centers provide cost-effective treatments in a more convenient and less stressful setting than many hospitals. Patients who go to an ambulatory surgical center requires less time for their treatment compared to hospitals. Surgeries are performed in a fully equipped operating room and patients are recovered under the care of highly competent healthcare experts without having to go to the hospital. The goal of outpatient care is to save the time for the patient while lowering hospital costs. Thus, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow during the forecast period.

Key Questions to Request for Medical Isolation Gowns Market:

What are Medical Isolation Gowns?

What are the driving factors for the Medical Isolation Gowns market across the NA, EU, APAC, SCAM, and MEA regions?

What will be the CAGR of Medical Isolation Gowns market?

Who are the key players in the Medical Isolation Gowns market?





