Go TPC, A Reinvention of Meal Time That Combines a Tray, Plate, Bowl, and Cup into One, Announces Kickstarter Campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beidas LLC, a leader in product design and development, has announced the upcoming release of Go TPC, an innovative tray, plate, and cup in one. Go TPC will release worldwide following its debut on Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform, on November 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. PST.
As a configurable tray, plate, and cup, Go TPC is designed to be stable, compact, and adjustable so it can hold different sizes of meals boxes, snacks, and drinks, and each of its configurations can be held with just one hand. The Go TPC plate has three sections for food and a convenient built-in holder for a straw and spoon or fork. The Go TPC plate bowl and cup configurations, on the other hand, are suitable for less than full meals and make eating popcorn and other snacks during movies or other events easy by eliminating the need to constantly reach between them.
In all its forms, Go TPC is perfect for eating at home and on the go, delivering consumers to convenience, comfort, and flexibility they need in any situation, be it at home, in the car, or at a movie theatre. The product is machine washable too for easy cleaning.
“We are excited to announce the release of Go TPC,” remarked Faisal Beidas, Founder of Beidas LLC and creator of Go TPC. “By innovatively combining a tray, plate, and cup into one, Go TPC is reinventing meal time worldwide. We expect eating, drinking, and traveling to be revolutionized by the convenience this product will deliver, and we are thankful for those that help support our Kickstarter campaign,” he added.
Pre-orders are available now. For a limited time, sign up to access launch-day deals of up to 34% off at https://www.getgotpc.com/go-tpc and support the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter here.
Faisal Beidas
As a configurable tray, plate, and cup, Go TPC is designed to be stable, compact, and adjustable so it can hold different sizes of meals boxes, snacks, and drinks, and each of its configurations can be held with just one hand. The Go TPC plate has three sections for food and a convenient built-in holder for a straw and spoon or fork. The Go TPC plate bowl and cup configurations, on the other hand, are suitable for less than full meals and make eating popcorn and other snacks during movies or other events easy by eliminating the need to constantly reach between them.
In all its forms, Go TPC is perfect for eating at home and on the go, delivering consumers to convenience, comfort, and flexibility they need in any situation, be it at home, in the car, or at a movie theatre. The product is machine washable too for easy cleaning.
“We are excited to announce the release of Go TPC,” remarked Faisal Beidas, Founder of Beidas LLC and creator of Go TPC. “By innovatively combining a tray, plate, and cup into one, Go TPC is reinventing meal time worldwide. We expect eating, drinking, and traveling to be revolutionized by the convenience this product will deliver, and we are thankful for those that help support our Kickstarter campaign,” he added.
Pre-orders are available now. For a limited time, sign up to access launch-day deals of up to 34% off at https://www.getgotpc.com/go-tpc and support the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter here.
Faisal Beidas
Beidas LLC
Hello@getgotpc.com