Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 17.07 Billion at CAGR of 19.6%, By 2028

Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market - Growing use of BYOD devices and rising concern for public safety

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary factors that are driving the growth of this market are the rising concerns for public safety and security and awareness about MNS for business continuity.

Market Size – USD 4.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.6% between 2019 and 2026, Market Trends – Growing use of BYOD devices and rising concern for public safety

The Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.86 Billion in 2018 to USD 17.07 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.6%.

Rising concerns for public safety & security, increasing awareness about MNS for business continuity, increasing deployment of the Internet Protocol (IP) established notification devices, and the growing adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, huge demand for MNS in the energy and utilities industry, need for end-to-end crisis communication, and rising cloud-based MNS deployments are expected to offer in the coming 5 years.

Inadequate rules and regulations and highly ruptured and intense market are considered to restrain the market.

The key players in this market are Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Everbridge, Inc. (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Omnilert LLC (US), OnSolve (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Singlewire Software, LLC (US), Airbus DS Communications, Inc. (US), BlackBerry AtHoc, Inc. (US), Blackboard, Inc. (US), Desktop Alert, Inc. (US and xMatters, Inc. (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Mass Notification Systems Market (MNS) is expected to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. Rising concerns for public safety & security, increasing awareness about MNS for business continuity, increasing deployment of the Internet Protocol (IP) established notification devices, and the growing adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

• The In-building solution-type segment is expected to have the largest market share with revenue of USD 2.63 Billion, at a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2026. Vital factors responsible for the growth of the market are easy integration with fire alarm systems and public address systems to communicate alert messages and notifications to people present in areas, such as buildings, corporate offices, or restaurants.

• The commercial end-user is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026, due to a rise in the demand for safety and security frameworks by commercial installation vendors and community centers.

• North America is forecasted to hold the largest size with revenue of USD 3.8 Billion in 2026. Vital factors driving the market are increased awareness about MNS after the terrorist attack of 9/11 and an increase in the occurrence of campus shootouts.

• APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 32% from 2019 to 2026 due to the acceptance of the MNS technologies by end-users, due to dynamic environmental conditions.

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of components, applications, organization size end user and regional analysis.

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2028)

Software and Services

Hardware

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Application-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2028)

Interoperable emergency communication

Business continuity and disaster recovery

Integrated public alert and warning

Business communications

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Company Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2028)

Commercial

Education

Energy and utilities

Healthcare and life sciences

Defense

Automotive, transportation, and logistics

Government

Others (IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, and manufacturing)

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2028)

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Mass Notification Systems (MNS) market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Mass Notification Systems (MNS) market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Mass Notification Systems (MNS) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

