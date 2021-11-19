(video) Assadollah Assadi’s Court of Appeal in Belgium Portrays Iran’s Systemic Impunity
Before they could carry out their plan, all four terrorists were apprehended. They were all found guilty in February 2021. Assadi was given a 20-year prison sentence. Naami, Arefani, and Saadouni were given prison sentences of 18, 17, and 15 years, respectively, and their Belgian citizenship was taken away.
The device had been given to Naami and Saadouni by Assadi, who had taken it to Europe on a commercial airline and in a diplomatic pouch. They were told to detonate the bomb during a major Free Iran rally in Villepinte, near Paris, in July 2018. Arefani was Assadi's eyes and ears, and he was supposed to report on the plan's progress to him.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), was the principal target of the attack. Hundreds of officials and celebrities from across the world, as well as tens of thousands of Iranians from throughout the world, attended the event.
The Antwerp verdict was the European Union's first judicial condemnation of an Iranian regime official for terrorism.
The three operatives are part of the Iranian regime's extensive terror and espionage network in Europe. A notebook with a large list of payments made by the terrorist-diplomat to various people in European countries was among the evidence submitted in the Assadi case.
Evidence suggests that the regime is using nationals from several countries to spy on dissidents and Iranian refugees. Some of these spies pose as human rights activists and Iranian opposition supporters.
The authorities attempted to dismiss the plot as a hoax. However, the Iranian Resistance's information indicates that this was a conspiracy that was approved and planned at the highest echelons of power in Tehran.
Mrs. Rajavi testified before the Antwerp court in 2019 that the regime Supreme Security Council made the decision to bomb Villepinte with the participation of then-Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, then-President Hassan Rouhani, and regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei. The bombing was to be carried out by the MOIS in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"All the complex issues of foreign policy and the field of defense are discussed in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), whether we want to [carry out] a defensive operation and whether we have to carry out an offensive operation somewhere or whether we want to undertake important political tasks," Rouhani said on April 28, 2021. In the SNSC, they will undoubtedly be discussed.
Military and political leaders are in attendance... Finally, our decision must be approved by the Supreme Leader."
"Most of our Foreign Ministry ambassadors have a security structure," Zarif said in an interview on February 24, 2021. Since its inception, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has had security concerns. Since the commencement of the revolution, the Foreign Ministry's agenda has been a political-security agenda."
"The clerical regime interprets the European Union's silence and inaction vis-à-vis the blatant misuse of diplomatic status and facilities for terrorism and murder of the innocent in the heart of Europe, particularly after the Antwerp court ruling, as a green light to continue and intensify its crimes," the NCRI said in a statement released on Wednesday.
The European Union and the world community must take concrete efforts to combat the mullah's terrorism."
Belgian prosecutors requested a 20-year sentence for Iranian regime diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi following its four-hour indictment.