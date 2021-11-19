Micro-hospitals Market 2021 - Market is Booming Worldwide with Emerus Hospitals, SCL Health, Dignity Health

Micro hospitals

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro-hospitals Market is gaining significant traction with declining admission rate in large hospitals and growing importance of micro-hospitals among patients

Micro-hospitals are hospitals that serve a specific niche of the medical community with a smaller patient load than typical hospital settings. They usually do not have a single patient room, but instead operate as mini-academic medical centers, with a variety of services including diagnostic imaging, surgical services, radiology, and minor surgery. Often, they are staffed by specially trained nurses or medical staff members and offer more flexible patient care than most hospitals. As their name implies, these hospitals are very small - usually no more than one hundred medical beds. Most have smaller operating rooms than a traditional hospital, and most have very limited internal lab space.

Since micro-hospitals are a small-sized patient facility that operates 24/7, the capital investment required for it is very low as compared to a conventional hospital. These hospitals typically have 10 to 15 beds with comprehensive emergency services available. With growing demand for adequate medical services, the adoption of micro-hospitals is expected to accelerate in the near future. Recently, in July 2020, Modulus Housing, an Indian startup, developed a portable hospital for COVID-19 patients. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global micro-hospitals market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global micro-hospitals market witnessed surprisingly a positive impact during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. With rapidly growing cases of a novel coronavirus, the requirement for adequate healthcare facilities increased massively. Due to the limited availability of time, building micro-hospitals with 10-15 beds become a viable solution during the period. However, the implementation of stringent lockdown policies and massive disruption in the global supply chain industry led to many challenges for the market growth.

Key Takeaways

• The global micro-hospitals market is expected to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. This is owing to declining admission rates of large-scale hospitals and increasing importance of micro-hospitals among patients.

• Among Regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global micro-hospitals market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing adoption of micro-hospitals across the U.S. For instance, in January 2019, Nutex Health launched the first micro-hospital Oklahoma ER & Hospital.

• Major companies involved in the global micro-hospitals market are Emerus Hospitals, SCL Health, Baylor Scott & White Saint Luke’s Health System, Dignity Health, Baylor Health Care System, and Christus Health.

