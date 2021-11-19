Orthopedic Power Tools Market to at CAGR of 3.50 % Between 2020 & 2027 | De Soutter Medical, Medtronic

Orthopedic Power Tools

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedic power tools market is estimated to be valued at $943.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.50 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Orthopedic surgeons carry various orthopedic power tools to perform their work. These tools can be hand-held or table top. The tools that a surgeon carries are classified by type (large bone, small bone, high speed, high pressure, or portable orthopedic power tools) and by technology (pneumatic, electrical, or hydraulic). Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries boosts demand for orthopedic power tools.

Major players operating in the global orthopedic power tools market include, Adeor Medical AG, Allotech Co., Ltd., Aygün Surgical Instruments Co., Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes Companies, De Soutter Medical, Exactech, Inc, ERMIS MedTech GmbH, IMEDICOM Co., Ltd., Medtronic plc, Medical Bees GmbH, NOUVAG AG, Stryker Corporation, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet.

The global orthopedic power tools market growth is driven by increasing cases of sports-related injuries. For instance, in November 2018, the study, ‘Results on sports-related injuries in children from NHS emergency care dataset Oxfordshire pilot: an ecological study’, children aged between 0–19 years accounted for 47.4% of sports injury-related emergency department attendances and around 23.5% of sports injury-related admissions for all ages.

Globally, as of 5:04pm CET, 1 November 2021, there have been 246,594,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,998,784 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 1 November 2021, a total of 6,893,866,617 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted several hospital systems to reduce operating room capacity and reallocate resources. The outcomes of these policies on the care of injured patients and the maintenance of emergency services have not been adequately reported.

The global orthopedic power tools market is witnessing several merger and acquisition activities. For instance, in July 2021, CEECAT Capital, a private equity investor, acquired a majority stake in Aygun Surgical Instruments.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type :

Large Bone Orthopedic Power tools

Small Bone Orthopedic Power tools

High Speed Bone Orthopedic Power tools

Orthopedic Reamers

By Technology :

Electric Powered Systems

Battery Operated Powered Systems

Pneumatic Powered System

By End User:

Orthopedic Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

