Global Cell Therapy Market Clinical Trials Forecast 2028

In last few decades, researchers have identified transformative potential of cells as therapeutic agents, when widespread availability of red blood cell transfusions dramatically improved the outcomes of patients with trauma, surgery and other medical conditions. Subsequently, platelet transfusion and bone marrow transplantation enhanced the survival of patients with hematologic disease. Since then, the industry of cell therapy is continuously expanding and is being adopted in management of wide range of chronic disorders, including cancer.

The advances in the field of immunology, molecular biology and virology have led to the development of novel immune cell therapies, within which T-cells have emerged as promising class in management of wide range of cancers. For instance, adoptive T-cell therapies, T-cell engineered to specifically recognize recombinant T-cell receptor, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and virus specific cytotoxic T-cell lymphocytes have shown to significantly improve the survival rates in cancer patients. These cell therapies are considered the next pillar in cancer management due to their exquisite specificity and ability to provide sustained benefit and persistence in the recipient.

So far, substantial efforts by researchers have led to the approval of two CAR T-cell therapies including Kymriah and Yescarta, which have greatly revolutionized the paradigm treatment of hematological malignancies. In addition to this, several others CAR T-cell therapy products targeting different antigens in solid tumors have also entered the clinical trials, which are expected to gain approval during the forecast period. Several pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Roche and others have invested a huge amount for the development of robust pipeline of CAR T-cell therapy products in wide range of malignancies, which will boost the growth of cell therapy market in coming years.

Progress in genetic engineering, gene editing, cellular reprograming, and synthetic biology have provide extensive knowledge which can overcome the current limitations of resistance and toxicity. Recently, researchers are utilizing NK cells for the expression of CAR (CAR-NK). The natural killer cells have potential as anti-cancer therapy that could be significantly cheaper, safer, and faster. In addition to this, scientists have also identified rare subsets of T-cells, gamma delta T-cells which can be used in targeting of wide range of cancers. The gamma delta T-cell can recognize cancer antigens other than peptides, thus expanding the range of targets that can be used to kill tumor cell.

In coming years, there will be increase in prevalence of several cancers which will directly increase the demand of novel drugs in their management. As per our analysis, the global cell therapy market is poised to growth during the forecast period which is mainly due to unavailability of effectively curing drugs, rise in prevalence of cancer, robust sales of already approved products. In addition, the forecast years will see rapid approval of several cell therapy products which will also propel the growth of market. North America is expected to dominate the market which is mainly attributed to increasing government initiatives, high incidences of cancer and rise in awareness among population. Asia-Pacific is also expected to register high growth rates due to presence of several untapped opportunities.

