Advanced Ceramics Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028

Advanced Ceramics Market Size – USD 9.91 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Increasing advances in nanotechnology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report titled “Global Advanced Ceramics Market”, published by Emergen Research, provides an in-depth analysis of the vital factors of the market that influence its growth and development in the global business sphere. Besides providing further details on market size, revenue estimation, and numerous commercialization aspects, the report presents the market position of key players in the industry.

However, higher cost of advanced ceramics than for alloys and metals and lower adoption rate of advanced ceramics for newer applications are factors expected to hamper growth of the global advanced ceramics market over the forecast period. Introduction of a certain advanced ceramic materials into newer applications is seen as a significant obstacle for market growth. The danger is mostly caused by a lack of customer awareness and trust in ceramic materials. Advanced ceramics are commonly considered good materials for high-end applications in the aerospace and defense sectors, but their use in low-cost applications, including component production in the electronics industry, is still being explored. Because of the high cost of such ceramics, many are unsuitable for these low-cost applications.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Zirconate segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Zirconate is a key material because it has dielectric and ferroelectric characteristics, and increasing demand for zirconate in the electronics sector has been increasing steadily. Additionally, its capacity to withstand tensile strain as well as high electrical power makes it suitable for use in actuators, ultrasonic transducers, FRAM chips, and capacitors.

Some major companies in the market include CeramTec GmbH, 3M Company, CoorsTek, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., Ceradyne, Inc., Ortech, Inc., COI Ceramics, Inc., and Materion Corp.

In March 2021, Ceramtec integrated its superior piezoceramics production with ultrasonic sensor and transducer assembling. Through this integration, the business is now able to provide end-to-end service for specific high-power langevin transducers, as well as a full-service package that includes transducer designing, development, and manufacturing for a range of medical uses.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ceramic Coatings

Monolithic

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Filters

Others

Material Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ferrite

Titanate

Alumina

Zirconate

Silicon Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Nitride

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Catalyst Support

Engine Parts

Bio Ceramics

Electrical Equipment

Wear Parts

Electronic Devices

Filters

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery

Medical

Environmental

Defense & Security

Chemical

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Advanced Ceramics market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Advanced Ceramics Market:

The global Advanced Ceramics market report zeroes in on the overall competitive scope of this industry vertical.

The study provides detailed product information, alongside their specifications and prime applications.

The study entails various pricing models and profit returns accrued, outlined by the key contenders across the market.

The report enlists a wide array of strategic initiatives, for example, recent business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and technological upgradation.

The inference of the report comprises an exhaustive study of the key players of the market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Advanced Ceramics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Advanced Ceramics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising application of advanced ceramic in the defence industry



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for advanced ceramic for high-performance properties



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for electroceramics



4.2.2.4. Rising usage in medical and automotive industries



4.2.3. Market restrains analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of advanced ceramics than alloy and metals



4.2.3.2. Lower adoption rate of advanced ceramic for new applications



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

