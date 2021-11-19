Botanical Pesticides Market Size, Status, Growth and Global Demand Analysis, 2021-2028

Botanical Pesticides Market

Botanical Pesticides Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pesticides are compounds used to manage fields to prevent formation of pests after the harvesting process. Botanical pesticides are naturally occurring chemicals extracted from plants known to have insecticidal properties. As majority of the synthetic pesticide chemicals cause environmental hazards, botanical pesticides are being deployed as essential alternatives for pest management. Botanical pesticides are considered as an essential component of the crop protection market. These substances have witnessed high demand among farmers owing to increase in need for environmentally sustainable agrochemicals and rise in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices.

The market is witnessing strong demand as botanical pesticides are used to avoid natural pollination. Development of organic farming in developed and developing countries, and surge in consumption of herbal and Ayurvedic medicine are expected to drive market growth. In addition, the use of botanical pesticides as a sustainable alternative in conventional pest control products is expected to boost the market growth.

The market is expected to witness growth in North America and Europe owing to rise in awareness among farmers about the benefits of botanical pesticides and concern over the consumer demand for safe food. Furthermore, increased promotion by environmentalists and growth in regulations over internationally traded foods further enhances marketing and utilization of sustainable pesticides. However, the presence of regulatory barriers and availability of competitive & cost-effective pesticidal products are expected to hinder the growth.

The botanical pesticides market is segmented on the basis of type, active substance, crop type, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides. The active substances studied in this report are nicotine, pyrethrin, rotenone, matrine, and azadirachtin. On the basis of application, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others (clinics and nursing centers). The crop type segment includes vegetables & fruits, oilseeds & pulses, and turfs & ornamentals. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global botanical pesticides market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market with key dynamic factors.

Key players and their major developments in the recent years are listed.

Key Market Segments

BY TYPE

INSECTICIDES

HERBICIDES

FUNGICIDES

